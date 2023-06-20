Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD tug-of-war around $1,950, Fed clues eyed – Confluence Detector

- Gold Price struggles for clear directions amid full markets, mixed catalysts.
- PBoC rate cut justifies fears surrounding China economic woes, weigh on XAU/USD price.
- Retreat in yields put a floor under the Gold Price ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Testimony, PMI.
Gold Price (XAU/USD) fades two-day-old bearish bias as it recovers from the intraday low amid the full market’s return. Even so, the yellow metal appears indecisive as a whole amid the mixed catalysts surrounding the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and China, as well as the market’s inaction.
That said, fears of China’s economic slowdown gain momentum after the People's Bank of China (PBoC) cuts its benchmark Loan Prime Rates (LPRs) by 10 basis points (bps), matching market expectations. On the previous day, multiple top-tier banks, including Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan, downwardly revised China growth forecasts and raised fears of easy energy demand, considering China’s status as one of the world’s biggest gold consumers.
On the other hand, monetary policy officials from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Fed have been hawkish so far and hence flag fears of the global economic slowdown, which in turn weighs on the Gold Price.
Moving on, major attention will be given to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Testimony and preliminary readings of June’s PMIs for a clear short-term view.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: For how long will 100 DMA guard the XAU/USD downside?
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
Our Technical Confluence Indicator suggests that the Gold Price remains sidelined near the $1,950 key level, recently piercing from below. That said, the hurdle comprises 5-DMA, Fibonacci 23.6% on the daily chart and middle band of the Bollinger on the four-hour chart
Apart from the $1,950 hurdle, the $1,955-56 zone can also act as an immediate resistance as it encompasses the Fibonacci 61.8% on the daily and the weekly chart, as well as the 10-DMA.
Following that, the Gold Price will have an open space to ride towards the north unless hitting the $1,968 hurdle and the previous weekly high of around $1,972.
Meanwhile, the Gold sellers need validation from the 100-DMA support of around $1,942, which also includes the Fibonacci 38.2% on the weekly chart.
In a case where the Gold Price drops below $1,942, the previous monthly low of around $1,933 can act as the final defense of the XAU/USD buyers.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0900 amid modest USD strength
EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.0900, struggling to gain any meaningful traction early Tuesday. The US Dollar builds on its recent bounce from over a one-month low touched last Friday and edges higher for the third successive day ahead of mid-tier US data and Fedspeak.
GBP/USD struggles to justify hawkish BoE concerns below 1.2800, Fed bets, UK inflation eyed
GBP/USD remains defensive near 1.2780 as it struggles to justify the hawkish concerns about the BoE ahead of the UK’s inflation data. The recently mixed concerns about the Fed also prod the Pound Sterling traders as it struggles to extend the previous day’s U-turn from the highest levels since April 2022.
Gold tug-of-war around $1,950, Fed clues eyed
Gold price fades two-day-old bearish bias as it recovers from the intraday low amid the full market’s return. Even so, the yellow metal appears indecisive as a whole amid the mixed catalysts surrounding the US Fed and China, as well as the market’s inaction.
Is Bitcoin’s 2023 bull rally at an end?
Bitcoin's big-picture outlook shows a slow-down in the 2023 rally and a potential reversal. The developments in the RSI and AO indicators reveal a bearish fate seen in 2021 and hints at an incoming crash.
Another busy week ahead, is it time to buy USD?
Having negotiated the hawkish set of Fed and ECB meetings last week, FX markets will this week brace for around 10 central bank policy decisions across the developed and emerging market space.