Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD spiked to the 100-DMA on high US CPI figure, retreated towards $1780s

- US inflation figures rose the most since the early 1980s, and gold spiked towards the 100-DMA around $1,790.
- On an annual basis, CPI for November rose 6.8%, while Core CPI came at 4.9%.
- XAU/USD Price Forecast: Strong support around $1,779 would keep gold prices within the $1,780-90 range.
Gold (XAU/USD) vs. the US Dollar is rallying during the New York session, up some 0.27%, trading at $1,780 at the time of writing. Inflation in the US climbed to its fastest annual rate since 1982. US equity futures reacted to the upside, while the US 10-year benchmark note fell to 1.47%, while the US Dollar Index held at the 96.00 threshold.
US Consumer Price Index hits the highest level since the early 1980s
On Friday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that the Consumer Price Index for November annually based rose by 6.8%, in line with estimations, though higher than October’s 6.2%. Excluding volatile items like food and energy, the so-called Core Consumer Price Index for the same period came at 4.9%, as widely expected, trailed by October’s figure, which increased up to 4.6%.
The report further cemented the intentions of the Federal Reserve to increase the pace of the bond taper, as mentioned by US central banks policymakers in the last week. Led by Fed’s Chair Jerome Powell, he noted that favors a faster QE’s reduction and emphasized that he would “speak about it” at the next meeting, in the next week, on December 15-16.
In the overnight session ahead of the US Consumer Price Index, gold seesawed around $1,778, the central daily pivot point, followed by an $8 slide towards the December 9 daily low around $1,770. Once the inflation headline crossed the wires, gold printed a $19 spike up to $1,790, near the 100-day moving average (DMA), to retreat down to familiar levels around high $1,770s.
In the meantime, US bond yields got hit at the CPI release, though at press time, it seems that once market participants dissected the report, US bond yields in 2s, 5s, and 10s, are almost flat at 0.6825%, 1.2581%, and 1.48%, respectively. Following the US Treasuries path, the US Dollar Index also dropped, around the 96.00 figure, but it appears to have recovered previous losses, down 0.01%, sitting at 96.26.
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
In the hourly chart, gold is trading around the simple moving averages (SMA’s), which are in a narrow $2 range within the $1,779-82 area. Furthermore, the central daily pivot around $1,778.50 lies below that range, meaning it would be solid support for USD bulls to overcome.
The first resistance on the way up would be the December 9 high at $1,787. A breach of the latter would expose the confluence of the 100-day moving average (DMA), the R2 daily pivot, and the December 8 high around $1,792.
On the flip side, the central daily pivot at $1,778.50 would be the first support. If USD bulls push the price further down, that will expose the December 9 low at $1,773, followed by the S1 daily pivot at $1,769.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1780.21
|Today Daily Change
|4.77
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|1775.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1806.26
|Daily SMA50
|1795.32
|Daily SMA100
|1790.26
|Daily SMA200
|1792.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1787.65
|Previous Daily Low
|1773.44
|Previous Weekly High
|1808.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|1761.99
|Previous Monthly High
|1877.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|1758.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1778.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1782.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1770.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1764.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1755.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1784.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1793.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1798.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces modestly post US inflation
The dollar came under selling pressure after the US confirmed annual inflation at 6.8% in November, its highest in almost four decades. EUR/USD battles to recover above the 1.1300 level as government bond yields ticked lower.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.3230 on worrisome US CPI
GBP/USD changed course and trimmed early losses, now trading above 1.3230. Heating US inflation figures hint at steeper Federal Reserve tightening. Pound struggling with Omicron and Brexit headlines.
Gold rebounds from fresh weekly lows
Traders are likely unsure how gold would react to another upside surprise this time around. If demand for inflation protection dominates, gold could be headed back to weekly highs and its 200DMA. If bets on a hawkish Fed shift dominate, gold could be headed under recent lows in the $1,760s.
BTC might dive below $40,000
Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?