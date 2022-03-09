Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retreats further from YTD high, holds above $2,000 amid Ukraine crisis

- Gold witnessed some profit-taking on Wednesday and eroded a major part of the overnight gains.
- Strong recovery in the equity markets turned out to be a key factor that weighed on the commodity.
- Weaker USD, stagflation fears, Ukraine crisis warrant some caution for aggressive bearish traders.
Gold stalled its recent strong bullish momentum to the highest level since August 2020 and witnessed a corrective pullback on Wednesday. The downward trajectory extended through the mid-European session and dragged spot prices back closer to the key $2,000 psychological mark. The global equity markets made a solid comeback in reaction to the news that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba have agreed to meet on Thursday. This would be the first potential talk between the two officials since Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24 and revived hopes of a diplomatic solution to end the war in Ukraine. The development triggered a risk-on trade, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that prompted traders to lighten their bullish bets around the safe-haven precious metal.
This, along with a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields, drove flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal. The recent monster gains in commodity prices have been fueling stagflation fears, which, acted as a tailwind for the US bond yields. Investors remain concerned about the rapidly deteriorating outlook and an inflation shock in the global economy. This might lend some support to gold, which is considered as a hedge against inflation. Apart from this, the ongoing US dollar retracement slide from the highest level since May 2020 could limit losses for the dollar-denominated commodity. Moreover, the risk of a further escalation in tensions between Russian and Western powers should cap the optimistic move in the markets.
In fact, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday imposed an immediate ban on Russian oil and other energy imports. Britain matched the move and announced that it would phase out the import of Russian oil by the end of 2022. the European Union announced new sanctions against Russian individuals and Belarus banks. The Russian foreign ministry reportedly said that the response to the Western sanctions will be sensitive and precise. The fundamental backdrop supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying, warranting some caution before confirming that gold prices have topped out and positioning for any meaningful corrective slide.
Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, a subsequent decline below the $2,000 mark could get extended towards the next relevant support near the $1.980 area. Some follow-through selling would negate the near-term positive bias and prompt aggressive long-unwinding trade, paving the way for deeper losses. Gold might then turn vulnerable to accelerate the fall towards the $1,950 support zone.
On the flip side, momentum back above the $2,020-$2,022 area now seems to confront resistance near the $2,050 region. This is followed by the overnight swing high, around the $2,070 zone, and the August 2020 peak near the $2,075 region. Sustained strength beyond would mark an uncharted territory gold and set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move, possibly towards the $2,100 round figure.
Key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2016.56
|Today Daily Change
|-34.58
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.69
|Today daily open
|2051.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1907.58
|Daily SMA50
|1852.2
|Daily SMA100
|1827.38
|Daily SMA200
|1811.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2070.54
|Previous Daily Low
|1981.18
|Previous Weekly High
|1970.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|1890.98
|Previous Monthly High
|1974.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|1788.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2036.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2015.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1998.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1944.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1908.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2087.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2123.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2176.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
