Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD refreshes six-week low around $1,750

- Gold remains pressured around late June lows after dropping the most in eight weeks.
- Market sentiment dwindles amid slow progress over US stimulus, covid woes.
- Bears cheer upbeat US jobs report, firmer US Treasury yields that propel DXY.
- Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD eyes $1,750 on NFP-inspired USD strength
Gold (XAU/USD) breaks the choppy range surrounding $1,760, taking offers around $1,755, during the initial Asian session on Monday, after declining the most since mid-June the previous day. The precious metal dropped heavily on Friday, to six-week lows, following the US employment data. Also weighing on the yellow metal could be the latest covid and stimulus updates.
Although the early signals for the key jobs report were sluggish, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics renewed optimism with July month’s figures. As per the latest data, the headline Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) jumped 943K versus 938K prior (revised from 850K), also crossing the market expectations of 870K. Further, the Unemployment Rate declined to 5.4% from 5.9% in June and the Labor Force Participation Rate improved modestly to 61.7%.
With the firmer employment data underpinning the US economic recovery hopes, which earlier faded, the US Dollar Index (DXY) rose the most in 18 days on Friday. Also favoring the greenback were chatters surrounding the Fed’s tapering and infrastructure spending talks in the Senate.
The US policymakers are at the loggerheads over President Joe Biden’s 1.0 trillion stimulus plan despite initially agreeing over the plan. The latest updates from Reuters said, “The Senate convened at noon EDT (16:00 GMT) and was expected to hold two procedural votes on Sunday evening, unless Republicans and Democrats can reach an agreement on amendments to the package that was the result of months of bipartisan talks.”
Elsewhere, the Delta covid variant keeps firming its grips in the developed economy and poses a serious threat to the market sentiment, likely favoring the US dollar’s safe-haven demand. The recent covid update from the US, per Reuters, said, “New daily coronavirus cases in the United States have hit a six-month high, with the seven-day average reaching nearly 95,000. That rate is five times higher than it was less than a month ago.”
It should be noted that the weekend numbers for China’s trade were mixed but the virus fears escalate in the Dragon nation.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.06% after mixed Wall Street close whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields seesaw around 1.30% after declining the most in five months on Friday.
Given the light calendar in Asia, gold traders will keep their eyes on the risk factors while waiting for China’s headlines inflation data. Forecasts suggest the YoY figures are likely to ease wherein the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for MoM could reverse -0.4% prior with +0.2% figures. That said, the Producer Price Index (PPI) may remain unchanged at 8.8% YoY whereas the CPI is expected to ease from 1.1% to 0.8% on YoY.
Should China’s inflation numbers ease more than expected, the market’s rush to the risk-safety may add more strength into the US Dollar Index (DXY) and can negatively affect gold prices.
Technical analysis
Gold stays below the previous support line from June-end, not to forget keeping 100-DMA downtrend amid bearish MACD, which in turn suggests the metal further weakness.
Hence, a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since March 18, around $1,750, lures the gold bears, at least for now.
Following that, the mid-April lows near $1,723 and the $1,700 threshold can entertain the sellers before directing them to the yearly bottom surrounding $1,676.
Meanwhile, recovery moves remain dismal unless crossing the resistance-turned-support line, near $1,783, a break of which will highlight a 100-DMA level of $1,805 for the bulls.
It should be noted, however, that gold’s recovery moves past $1,805 need to surpass July’s high near $1,835 to convince bulls.
Gold: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1760.06
|Today Daily Change
|-3.16
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18%
|Today daily open
|1763.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1808.44
|Daily SMA50
|1818.98
|Daily SMA100
|1804.42
|Daily SMA200
|1818.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1805.36
|Previous Daily Low
|1758.79
|Previous Weekly High
|1831.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|1758.79
|Previous Monthly High
|1834.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1765.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1776.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1787.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1746.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1729.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1699.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1792.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1822.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1839.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Break below 1.1700 on the table
The EUR/USD pair fell on Friday to close the week in the 1.1760 price zone as the dollar rallied on the heels of an upbeat employment report. The US Senate moved forward with the bipartisan infrastructure bill. EUR/USD is technically bearish, heading to March’s monthly low at 1.1703.
GBP/USD: Near-term weakness amid dollar’s demand
The GBP/USD pair settled at 1.3870, down amid the renewed dollar’s demand following an upbeat US employment report. UK macroeconomic data indicate that economic progress continues post-reopening. GBP/USD could extend its decline in the near-term, but buyers could reappear on dips.
Gold eyes $1,750 on NFP-inspired USD strength
The XAU/USD pair started the week under modest selling pressure but struggled to gather bearish momentum in the absence of significant fundamental drivers. After closing flat on Monday and Tuesday, gold climbed above $1,830 on Wednesday.
Shiba Inu price kick-starts its 55% upswing, more gains on the horizon
Shiba Inu price has witnessed a massive expansion after consolidating for roughly two weeks. Although this rally was exponential, it has more room to move higher. Investors can expect a short-term consolidation or a minor pullback before SHIB tags its intended target.
US prices back to center stage in the week ahead
The main contours of the investment climate have not changed. The evolution of the virus is seeing the re-introduction of social restrictions, extending lockdowns (e.g., Sydney), and prolonging formal emergencies (Japan).