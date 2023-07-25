Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recovery needs acceptance from $1,975 and central banks – Confluence Detector

- Gold Price rebounds from one-week low, snaps four-day losing streak amid risk-on mood.
- Headlines from China, concerns about policy pivot at major central banks favor sentiment and propel XAU/USD price.
- Anxiety ahead of key central bank events, $1,975 resistance confluence prod Gold buyers.
- Mid-tier United States data may entertain XAU/USD traders but Fed, ECB plays are crucial to watch for clear directions.
Gold Price (XAU/USD) reverses from the lowest level in two weeks, snapping a four-day downtrend, as headlines about China stimulus and central banks propel sentiment and the XAU/USD price. In doing so, the XAU/USD traders portray the market’s cautious optimism ahead of this week’s top-tier data/events.
That said, headlines fueling hopes of China stimulus and bank intervention from Beijing seem to bolster the optimism in the Asia-Pacific zone. However, mixed concerns about the previously released PMIs and central bank actions seem to prod the XAU/USD bulls.
Amid these plays, the S&P500 Futures remain sidelined near 4,580, struggling to extend the previous day’s recovery, whereas the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields retreat from the highest levels in two weeks to 3.86% and 4.84% in that order. It should be noted that the US Dollar’s retreat from a fortnight high also portrays the market’s optimism and propel the Gold Price.
Looking forward, US CB Consumer Confidence for July, expected 112.10 versus 109.70 prior, will direct intraday moves of the Gold Price. However, major attention will be given to the monetary policy meeting of the Fed and the ECB, as well as clues for the same.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD rebound seek acceptance above 100 DMA?
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
Our Technical Confluence indicator suggests the Gold Price inaction around the $1,964 support-turned-resistance comprising the 100-DMA and a convergence of the Fibonacci 61.8% on one-day and one-week.
The XAU/USD’s ability to cross the $1,964 hurdle joins the upbeat sentiment and the US Dollar’s retreat to keep the buyers hopeful of poking the $1,975 resistance confluence including Fibonacci 78.6% on one-week and Pivot Point one-month R1.
Following that, the previous monthly high and Pivot Point one-week R1 will act as the last defense of the XAU/USD bears near $1,985.
Meanwhile, a downside break of the $1,964 resistance-turned-support (stated above), can quickly fetch the Gold Price toward $1,960 comprising Fibonacci 38.2% on one-day and 10-DMA.
However, the XAU/USD weakness past $1,960 could convince the bears to attack the $1,950 support encompassing the lower band of the Bollinger on the four-hour, Fibonacci 61.8% on one-month and Pivot Point one-day S1.
Overall, the Gold Price regains upside momentum but bulls need validation from $1,975.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1050 after German IFO
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined toward 1.1050 following a recovery toward 1.1100 earlier in the session. Mixed IFO sentiment data from Germany weighs on the Euro, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot. US economic docket will feature consumer confidence data.
GBP/USD holds gains near 1.2850, US data eyed
GBP/USD is holding gains near 1.2850, struggling to gain the upside traction early Tuesday. The pair cheers a modest US Dollar pullback, courtesy of China's stimulus optimism. Further upside appears elusive after dismal UK PMIs and ahead of the US data and key Fed meeting.
Gold recovery needs acceptance from $1,975 and central banks
Gold Price reverses from the lowest level in two weeks, snapping a four-day downtrend, as headlines about China stimulus and central banks propel sentiment and the XAU/USD price.
Uniswap price rise comes to a halt after investors pull back to prevent losing their profits
Uniswap price made good gains for its investors these past few weeks, however, this run came to a pause this week. With Bitcoin price slipping to $29,000, the broader market cues turned slightly bearish, and most of the cryptocurrencies appear to be correcting.
Fed meeting, Microsoft earnings
Today, Microsoft is due to announce its Q2 earnings after the bell. Focus is on whether, and by how much Microsoft benefited from the AI craze and how much AI boosted growth for Azure – which was under pressure since a couple of quarters due to macro factors.