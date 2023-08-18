Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebound appears unconvincing below $1,905 – Confluence Detector

- Gold Price clings to mild gains at five-month low while paring weekly losses amid lackluster markets.
- Pullback in yields, US Dollar joins cautious mood ahead of Jackson Hole speeches to trigger XAU/USD’s corrective bounce.
- Confusion between China stimulus hopes and debt woes also prod the Gold sellers.
- Key technical upside hurdle, fresh hopes of higher central bank rates prod XAU/USD recovery.
Gold Price (XAU/USD) bears take a breather at the lowest levels in five weeks, allowing intraday buyers to stay happy with mild gains amid a sluggish trading day.
The yellow metal’s latest corrective bounce could be linked to a retreat in the US Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar, as well as hopes for China stimulus. That said, the US bond coupons remain pressured after challenging the multi-year high the previous day while the US Dollar Index (DXY) also consolidates the fourth weekly gain in a row as market players brace for the next week’s annual event at the Jackson Hole Symposium where the top-tier central bankers speak.
Elsewhere, China’s second-large realtor, as well as the world's most heavily indebted property developer, Evergrande filed for protection from creditors in a US bankruptcy court on Thursday, per Reuters, which in turn propelled the market’s fears. However, the concerns about Chinese policymakers’ readiness for more stimulus to defend the economy from debt woes seem to have challenged the pessimists and the Gold sellers of late.
To sum up, the Gold Price portrays a dead cat bounce while staying below the key upside hurdle, which in turn keeps the XAU/USD sellers hopeful of witnessing a fresh multi-month low past $1,900.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebounds but 200 DMA appears a tough nut to crack
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
Our Technical Confluence indicator signals that the Gold Price stays well beneath the $1,902 resistance confluence comprising Pivot Point one-day R1 and one-week S1, as well as the upper line of the Bollinger on the hourly play. Also restricting the immediate upside of the XAU/USD is the convergence of the previous monthly low and Thursday’s high of around $1,905.
In a case where the XAU/USD rebound crosses the $1,905 hurdle, the Pivot Point one-day R2, 200-HMA and the upper line of a Bollinger on the four-hour play, close to $1,913, could test buyers.
Following that, the Pivot point one-month S1 around $1,917 will act as the final defense of the XAU/USD sellers.
Meanwhile, the Pivot Point one-week S1 restricts the immediate downside of the Gold price near $1,888, a break of which could drag the commodity to the lower band of the Bollinger on the daily chart, surrounding $1,884.
It should be noted that the Gold Price weakness past $1,884, could quickly drag the XAU/USD toward the Pivot Point one-day S2, near $1,875.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes below 1.0900 heading into the weekend
EUR/USD trades in a tight range below 1.0900 as investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of next week's key events. Despite Friday's choppy action, the pair remains on track to close the fifth straight week in negative territory.
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.2750 following earlier decline
GBP/USD regained its traction and recovered to the 1.2750 area after dropping below 1.2700 on disappointing UK Retail Sales data earlier in the day. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the US Dollar consolidates its weekly gains and helps the pair hold its ground.
Gold on track to post first weekly close below $1,900 since March
Gold price holds steady at around $1890 in the American session on Friday and looks to register its lowest weekly close in five months. Rising US Treasury bond yields and concerning headlines from China forced XAU/USD to stay on the back foot throughout the week.
Shiba Inu’s Shytoshi Kusama announces $2 million insurance policy for Ethereum, BONE paused on Shibarium
The Shiba Inu community is reeling from the aftermath of 1,000 Ethereum and nearly 600,000 BONE being stuck on Shibarium following the Layer 2 chain’s mainnet launch on Wednesday.
Mullen Automotive Stock Forecast: Repurchases begin in attempt to stop NASDAQ delisting
MULN has its work cut out for it as the date for meeting the NASDAQ’s listing requirements is just days away. MULN stock – closing Thursday at $0.79 after selling off an astounding 19.4% – has just three sessions left to regain the $1.00 threshold for remaining listed.