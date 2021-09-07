Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD needs to defend critical $1810 support – Confluence Detector

- Gold price keeps pushing lower amid firmer Treasury yields, DXY.
- Gold eyes critical support at $1810 amid souring market mood.
- Gold bulls remain in control following dismal NFP data.
Gold price extends its corrective decline from two-month highs into the second straight day on Tuesday, as investors shrug off the effect of a big US NFP miss amid prospects of an extended period of easy monetary policy. The US dollar benefits from the rally in the Treasury yields, as the reflation trades could be back in play. Higher yields tend to weigh negatively on the non-yielding gold. However, the worsening market mood could help limit the downside in gold price amid a lack of first-tier US economic data.
Read: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD's post-NFP move up falters near $1,832-34 hurdle
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that gold price is teasing the critical demand area at $1810, which is the intersection of the SMA200 one-day and pivot point one-day S3.
Immediate support is then seen at $1808, where the pivot point one-week S1 aligns.
A sharp drop towards the previous week’s low of $1802 cannot be ruled if the abovementioned support surrenders. At that point, the SMA100 four-hour coincides.
Further south, the SMA50 one-day at $1797 could come to the rescue of gold buyers.
Alternatively, a bunch of healthy resistance levels is stacked up around $1816, the confluence of the pivot point one-day S2, the previous low four-hour and SMA100 one-day.
Gold bulls need to scale the latter to unleashing additional recovery towards the $1821, where the previous day’s low, SMA5 four-hour and Fibonacci 38.2% one-week meet.
The next relevant upside barrier is seen at the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day of $1825. If the upswing gains momentum, then a test of the $1830 round number could be in the offing.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces towards 1.1900 amid mixed EZ/ German data
EUR/USD is heading back towards 1.1900, ignoring mixed German and Eurozone data. Eurozone Q2 GDP was revised upwards to 2.2%. ECB hawks brace for Thursday, falling covid cases add to the market’s optimism.
GBPUSD drops towards 1.3800 amid USD rebound, BOE's Saunders
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3800, as the US dollar strengthens with yields. The cable shrugs off hawkish comments from the BOE policymaker Saunders and fresh Brexit optimism. The focus remains on the USD price-action amid a light data docket.
XAU/USD needs to defend critical $1810 support
Gold price extends its corrective decline from two-month highs into the second straight day on Tuesday, as investors shrug off the effect of a big US NFP miss amid prospects of an extended period of easy monetary policy.
Bitcoin remains strong while altcoins falter
Bitcoin price can advance at least 8% due to the fair value gap present up to $56,361. Ethereum price slows down as it approaches a critical resistance level at $4,071. Ripple price to face a confluence of resistance at $1.70 or before it.
Apple breaks out, so where next?
AAPL stock has broken out of the wedge formation. Apple making fresh all-time highs as equities rally again. The stock remains strongly bullish with indicators pointing higher.