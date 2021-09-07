Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD's post-NFP move up falters near $1,832-34 hurdle

- Gold remained on the defensive for the second successive session on Tuesday.
- Rallying US bond yields underpinned the USD and weighed on the commodity.
- The downside remains cushioned, warranting some caution for bearish traders.
Gold kicked off the new week on a softer note and eroded a part of Friday's strong gains to the highest level since mid-July. A modest US dollar rebound from one-month lows was seen as a key factor that prompted some profit-taking around the dollar-denominated commodity. Despite disappointing headline NFP print, additional details of the latest US monthly jobs report kept alive hopes for an imminent Fed taper announcement later this year. Investors still expect the US central bank to announce the timeline for tapering at the November meeting. This was evident from a sharp spike in the US Treasury bond yields, which provided a much-needed respite to the USD.
In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond shot back closer to the 1.35% threshold on Tuesday. This continued acting as a tailwind for the greenback and further weighed on the non-yielding yellow metal. Apart from this, the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets was seen as another factor that undermined demand for traditional safe-haven assets, including gold. The combination of factors kept the XAU/USD on the defensive through the Asian session, though the downside remains cushioned. The commodity, so far, has managed to hold its neck comfortably above a technically significant 200-day SMA and $1,800 round-figure mark.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Tuesday. Hence, the US bond yields will continue to play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, might provide some impetus to gold and allow traders to grab some meaningful opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the recent strong rebound from multi-month lows faltered near the $1,832-34 strong horizontal resistance zone. This should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders, which if cleared decisively will set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move. Gold might then accelerate the momentum towards the $1,853-55 area, en-route the next relevant hurdle, near the $1,869-70 region.
On the flip side, the 100-day SMA, around the $1,815 level, closely followed by the very important 200-day SMA, near the $1,810 region, could protect the immediate downside. Some follow-through selling, leading to a subsequent slide below the $1,800 mark would suggest that the upward momentum is waning and prompt some technical selling. The corrective slide could then get extended and drag the XAU/USD back towards the $1,778-74 congestion zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD grinds higher towards 1.1900 amid softer USD, ECB hopes
EUR/USD stays directed towards 1.1900 amid fresh US dollar weakness, as the risk-on trading dominates. Firmer Treasury yields could limit the upside in the pair. ECB hawks brace for Thursday, falling covid cases add to the market’s optimism. Eurozone GDP revision, German ZEW Survey awaited.
GBPUSD eases back below 1.3850 as US dollar finds footing
GBP/USD is edging lower below the 1.3850 mark as the US dollar index stalls its renewed downside. Brexit continues to weigh on trade, as the UK extends Northern Ireland’s grace periods. The focus remains on the USD price-action and Brexit news amid a light data docket.
Gold's post-NFP move up falters near $1,832-34 hurdle
Gold kicked off the new week on a softer note and eroded a part of Friday's strong gains to the highest level since mid-July. Rallying US bond yields underpinned the USD and weighed on the commodity. The downside remains cushioned, warranting some caution for bearish traders.
Solana, Ethereum dominate crypto inflows as institutional demand for altcoins skyrocket
Cryptocurrency investment products witnessed an inflow of $98 million last week, marking the third consecutive week, indicating that investor sentiment has continued to be positive. Solana witnessed a record in inflows last week, doubling its total inflows year-to-date.
The dollar story ahead of ECB
The US and Canadian markets are closed today for Labor Day hence ıt will be a quiet start to a week that is busy with central bank decisions and a lot of Fed speakers. It will give one more day to ruminate over the August jobs report.