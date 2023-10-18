Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD moves upward toward $1,950 on Middle-East conflict

- Gold prices gain upward support from the Middle-East conflict.
- Upbeat China data could provide support in underpinning the prices of Gold.
- US Dollar strengthens on the solid economic data.
Gold price continues to gain ground, trading higher around $1,940 per troy ounce during the Asian session on Wednesday. The rising geopolitical tensions between Israel and Hamas are likely contributing to a higher demand for Gold as a traditional safe-haven asset.
On Tuesday, conflicting reports emerged regarding an Israeli air attack in Gaza, with authorities there claiming 500 casualties at a hospital, while Israel attributed the damage to a Palestinian attack, according to Reuters.
Moreover, the yellow metal could also benefit from unexpected positive economic data from China. In the third quarter, China's Gross Domestic Product exceeded expectations, showing a growth of 1.3% compared to the anticipated 1.0%. The annual report for the same quarter revealed a 4.9% increase, surpassing the expected 4.4%.
Additionally, China's Retail Sales (YoY) demonstrated a rise of 5.5%, surpassing both the previous figure of 4.6% and the expected 4.9%.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) loses intraday gains after the Chinese figures, struggling to hold ground near 106.10, by the press time. However, US Treasury yields improved, with the 10-year US Treasury bond yield reaching 4.83% could support the Greenback.
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) revealed that Retail Sales surpassed expectations of 0.3% MoM, rising to 0.7% in September. Additionally, the Retail Sales Control Group recorded a notable increase of 0.6%, compared to the previous hike of 0.2%.
Moreover, the Federal Reserve reported that Industrial Production demonstrated improvement by 0.3%, contrary to the expected stagnation at 0.0%.
Thomas Barkin, the President of the Richmond Fed, highlighted that the current policy is already viewed as restrictive. Expressing uncertainty about the upcoming FOMC monetary policy meeting in November, Barkin emphasized that the US central bank cannot depend solely on longer-term higher bond yields to implement tightening measures in monetary conditions.
Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari remarked on Tuesday that inflation has persisted for a more extended period than initially anticipated and remains excessively elevated. This perspective aligns with the dovish stance maintained by several other Fed officials.
Investors will likely focus on the housing data and speeches from Fed officials on Wednesday, which could offer some hints about further monetary policy paths.
XAU/USD: technical levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|1935.92
|Today Daily Change
|13.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.68
|Today daily open
|1922.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1877.32
|Daily SMA50
|1901.01
|Daily SMA100
|1922.68
|Daily SMA200
|1929.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1931.65
|Previous Daily Low
|1912.46
|Previous Weekly High
|1933.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|1832.62
|Previous Monthly High
|1953.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|1846.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1924.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1919.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1913.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1903.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1893.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1932.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1941.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1951.4
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD jumps toward 0.6400 on China's Q3 GDP beat
AUD/USD is back on the bids, heading toward 0.6400 after China's GDP, Retail Sales and Industrial Production data outpaced estimates and calmed slowdown fears. The pair fell earlier on RBA Governor Bullock's cautious remarks.
EUR/USD holds higher ground below 1.0600 amid softer US Dollar
EUR/USD is holding higher ground but remains below 1.0600 in the Asian session on Wednesday. The risk-on flows dominate and weigh on the US Dollar, especially in light of the upbeat Chinese data. Lagarde's speech and EU/US data are in focus.
Gold extends gains toward $1,950 on China's economic optimism
Gold price is extending its bullish momentum toward $1,950 in Asian trading on Wednesday. The uptick of the precious metal is supported by the latest upbeat Chinese GDP and activity data and broad US Dollar weakness. Fedspeak, US data awaited.
Ethereum price rise remains restricted as “billionaire” wallets now hold a third of all ETH tokens
Ethereum price is finding difficulty in achieving a breakthrough for about two months now. However, this has not rubbed off on the investors in any way, who are standing more bullish now than they ever were, especially the big buck holders.
UK CPI Preview: Inflation set to extend downward trend in September, denting prospects of further rate hikes
The all-important Consumer Price Index data from the United Kingdom for September will be published by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday. Headline and Core annual inflation are set to fall in September but will likely stay above 6.0%.