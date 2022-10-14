- Gold price extended its weekly losses by 2.8%, below $1650.
- US data reported that retail sales disappointed while consumer sentiment improved.
- XAU/USD Price Forecast: The break below $1660 opened the door for a test of the weekly low at $1642.49.
Gold price extends its losses, while the greenback recovered some ground following Thursday’s US inflation report, which will keep the Fed’s pedal to the metal as traders brace for big rate hikes in November and December FOMC’s meetings. The XAU/USD is trading at $1646 a troy ounce after hitting a daily high of $1671.
XAU/USD tumbles as the US dollar strengthens, underpinned by high US T-bond yields
US equity indices opened in the red, portraying a negative sentiment. US Retail Sales showed consumers are beginning to feel the shock of higher interest rates, with September’s sales decelerating from 0.3% to 0% MoM, below expectations, and slowed by 8.41% annually. Of late, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment edged higher to 59.8, exceeding estimates but inflation expectations for one year rose to 5.1%, above forecasts of 4.7%.
Meanwhile, a slew of Fed policymakers are crossing newswires, led by Fed’s George, Daly, and Cook. The Kansas City Fed, Esther Goerge, said that the only piece of clear data is that inflation is high in the US. She echoed previous commentaries of her colleagues, saying that the rates need to get into restrictive territory, though she’s not clear on where rates will peak.
Later the San Francisco Fed Mary Daly said that inflation is not cooling, while today’s retail sales flashed some signs of easing. She reiterated what Fed’s George expressed the need to get policy restrictive and foresees the Federal funds rate (FFR) to peak at around 4.5%-5%.
At the same time, one of the Fed’s new members Lisa Cook, repeated some of its last week’s speech, saying that inflation remains “stubbornly and unacceptably high” and added that she does not want a “stop and go” policy.
Given the backdrop, XAU/USD ignored most Fed officials’ comments, hovering just below $1650. US Treasury bond yields, namely the 10-year, edge up three and a half bps, at 3.987%, capping the recovery of the yellow metal.
What to watch
Next week, the US economic docket will feature the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, the Philadelphia Fed Index, Industrial Production, and unemployment claims. Additionally, Fed speakers will continue to dominate the headlines.
XAU/USD Price Forecast
XAU/USD’s consolidated during the week around the $1660-80 range until Thursday when it dived toward the weekly low of $1642.49. nevertheless, trimmed losses and closes within the previously mentioned range. On Friday, XAU/USD has decisively broken below the range after facing solid resistance at the 20-day EMA, opening the door for a weekly low test, which, once cleared, could send XAU/USD sliding towards the September 28 low of $1614.92.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD looks to stabilize above 1.1200 in volatile day
GBP/USD managed to recover above 1.1200 during the American trading hours as investors digested the latest political headlines from the UK. Truss confirmed the U-turn on the corporate tax increase and announced Jeremy Hunt is appointed as the new finance minister.
EUR/USD recovers above 0.9750 after US data
EUR/USD recovered above 0.9750 following the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US. Retail Sales remained virtually unchanged in September but the 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectation of the UoM's survey climbed to 2.9% from 2.7%.
Gold stays deep in red near $1,650 as US yields push higher
Gold is having a difficult time staging a rebound and trading deep in negative territory at around $1,650. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day at 4% following the consumer sentiment and retail sales data from the US, weighing on XAU/USD.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Is this the start of BTC’s journey to $28,000?
Bitcoin price witnesses a massive surge in volatility after the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday. An initial drop in price is later taken over by buyers, resulting in a sharp move to the upside.
Tesla rises as markets stage massive recovery
Tesla (TSLA) followed markets in making a sharp u-turn and reversing higher on Thursday following another hot CPI report from the US. Tesla shares closed up 2% at $221.72.