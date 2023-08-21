Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD kicks off the week in consolidation around $1,890

- Gold price consolidates as an effect of declined US yields and risk aversion.
- Upbeat US economic data prompts a cautious market sentiment.
- PBoC reduced interest rates by 10 bps against the expected 15 bps.
Gold price struggles to snap a losing streak, treading waters near $1,890 per troy ounce during the Asian session on Monday. The Gold is also benefiting from the retreating US Dollar (USD), driven by a decline in US Treasury yields and risk aversion.
However, the price of Gold experienced downward pressure on Friday due to upbeat United States (US) economic data, leading to cautious market sentiment as traders remain vigilant for more cues regarding the inflation outlook. The Gold price could face a challenge due to China’s economic woes. These elements could potentially impact the overall trajectory of Gold prices.
Investors seek additional indications that could provide them with a clearer understanding of the potential direction of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) regarding monetary policy in September’s meeting. This suggests that caution persists in the market, leading traders to remain uncertain and seek more information before making definitive decisions.
The People's Bank of China (PBoC) reduced interest rates by 10 basis points (bps) against the market expectation of a 15 bps reduction on Monday. Investors' sentiment could be heavily influenced by the PBOC's decision and broader trends in China's economy. In spite of the cautious Chinese policymakers, the market anticipates more interest rate reductions and broader relaxation measures in the months ahead. This situation could provide support to the price of Gold, which is already under pressure.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the performance of the Greenback against the six major currencies, hovers around 103.40. The US Dollar (USD) trades sideways despite strong US data, prompting a sense of caution in the market as it seeks further signals about the inflation scenario.
In the upcoming week, investors will likely monitor the release of US economic data, particularly Home Sales and the preliminary S&P Global PMI surveys for August along with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Friday during the Jackson Hole Symposium. This event could provide insights into the state of the US economy, helping to shape potential strategies for placing new bets on the Gold.
XAU/USD: Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1888.26
|Today Daily Change
|-1.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1889.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1930.01
|Daily SMA50
|1935.14
|Daily SMA100
|1962.66
|Daily SMA200
|1906.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1896.92
|Previous Daily Low
|1886.83
|Previous Weekly High
|1916.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|1885.13
|Previous Monthly High
|1987.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|1902.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1893.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1890.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1885.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1881.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1875.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1895.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1901.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1905.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sticks to lows near 0.6400 after PBOC LPR cut
AUD/USD holds lower grounds near 0.6400, struggling for clear directions after the Chinese central bank cut the one-year Loan Prime Rate to 3.45% against expectations of 3.40%. The pair stays cautious, as the US Dollar regains poise in the key Jackson Hole Symposium week.
EUR/USD moves away from multi-week low set on Friday, lacks bullish conviction
EUR/USD attracts some buyers on Monday and snaps a six-day losing streak to a six-week low. The upside seems capped in the wake of the underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the USD. Traders now look forward to the German PPI and the Buba monthly report for a fresh impetus.
Gold kicks off the week in a consolidation around $1,890
Gold price struggles to snap a losing streak, treading waters near $1,890 per troy ounce during the Asian session on Monday. The Gold is also benefiting from the retreating US Dollar (USD), driven by a decline in US Treasury yields and risk aversion.
Bitcoin CME gaps at $35,000, $27,000 and $21,000, which one gets filled first?
Bitcoin futures product was listed as a product by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in December 2017. Since then, CME’s BTC futures data has been crucial to identifying institutional flow and interest, among other things.
Week ahead – All eyes on the Jackson Hole symposium
It’s a light week in terms of economic data, with the most important releases being the business surveys from the major economies. But the true highlight will be the Fed’s annual economic symposium.