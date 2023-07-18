Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD jumps to its highest level since early June after US Retail Sales

- XAU/USD advanced near $1,980, its highest since June 2.
- Retail Sales data from the US from June came in below expectations.
- Lower yields allowed metals to advance.
On Tuesday, the XAU/USD advanced towards $1,980 and displayed more than 1% gains. In that sense, as the Retail Sales hint at a decelerating US economy, US Treasury yields declined across the board, favouring the yellow metal’s price.
The US Census Bureau reported that the Retail Sales from June increased by 0.2%, lower than the 0.5% expected and the previous 0.5% monthly increase. Sales excluding the Automobile Sector also expanded but below the expectations at 0.2% vs the 0.3% expected by the Retail Sales Control Group, came in strong at 0.6% vs the 0.3% decline expected.
As a reaction, US yields are retreating, with the 2-year yield standing at 4.72%, while the 5 and 10-year rates fell to 3.97% and 3.77%, respectively, with the latter leading a decline showing more than 1% decreases. As US yields are the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding metals, their decline is tractioning the XAU/USD.
Focus now shifts to next week's Federal Reserve (Fed) decision, where markets have nearly priced in a 25 basis point (bps) hike. Due to soft inflation and weak Retail Sales, investors are now refraining from betting on an additional hike past July. Market participants will closely watch the Fed’s statement and Jerome Powell’s outlook for clues regarding forward guidance.
XAU/USD Levels to watch
After consolidating above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $1,956, the XAU/USD outlook is bullish for the short term. In addition, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands with a positive slope above its midline. At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) prints higher green bars suggesting that the bulls are in command.
Resistance levels: $1,985, $2,000, $2,010.
Support levels: $1,956 (100-day SMA), $1,940, $1,930 (20-day SMA).
XAU/USD Daily chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1975.87
|Today Daily Change
|20.75
|Today Daily Change %
|1.06
|Today daily open
|1955.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1927.99
|Daily SMA50
|1953.18
|Daily SMA100
|1955.08
|Daily SMA200
|1873.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1959.92
|Previous Daily Low
|1945.85
|Previous Weekly High
|1963.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|1912.74
|Previous Monthly High
|1983.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|1893.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1951.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1954.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1947.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1939.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1933.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1961.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1967.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1975.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
