Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD juggles around $1,930 ahead of Russia-Ukraine peace talks

- Gold price hovers around $1,930 as investors await Russia-Ukraine truce talks.
- Powell’s testimony backs a 25 bps rate hike in March’s monetary policy meeting.
- A downfall in the Russian economy and Ukraine’s backfire may force Russia to choose a ceasefire.
Gold (XAU/USD) is oscillating in a narrow range of $1,924.70-1,933.42, as investors are waiting for the Russia-Ukraine peace talks, which are due on Thursday.
The precious metal witnessed some significant offers near $1,950 on Wednesday, as investors expected that Russia may prefer a truce now, as its economy has melted down on sanctions from the Western leaders. Moreover, the Ukrainian military has shown fierce resistance to Russian military troops. This has brought a rebound in the risk-off impulse but the safe-haven gold fails to benefit amid the US dollar's strength.
US Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell, in his testimony on Wednesday, underpinned a 25 basis points (bps) interest rate hike in March’s monetary policy meeting. This reduced the odds of an aggressively tightening policy, however; the doors of a 50 bps interest rate hike are still open. The certainty of a 25 bps interest rate hike was expected to push the gold prices higher but improvement in the risk appetite of investors mitigated the strength of the precious metal against the greenback, which left the gold prices juggling around $1,930.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has opened with a bullish opening gap on Thursday. The 10-year Treasury yields have surged on Wednesday post the advocacy of a 25 bps interest rate hike by the Fed, capping the non-yielding gold's upside attempts.
Although the Russia-Ukraine negotiation talks will remain a major driver, investors will also focus on US Initial Jobless Claims and ISM Services PMI, which are due later this Thursday.
Gold Price: Technical analysis
On an hourly scale, gold price witnessed a sharp rally after breaching a symmetrical triangle on the upside. The precious metal attracted a pullback later and continued to trade in a symmetrical triangle (2), which signaled for further consolidation in the absence of a potential trigger.
The 50-period and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) are trading flat, which indicates a lackluster move ahead.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a range of 40.00-60.00, which adds to the rangebound filters.
Gold Price: Hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1929.14
|Today Daily Change
|3.84
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1925.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1873.05
|Daily SMA50
|1837.87
|Daily SMA100
|1818.83
|Daily SMA200
|1809.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1950.3
|Previous Daily Low
|1913.94
|Previous Weekly High
|1974.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|1878.22
|Previous Monthly High
|1974.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|1788.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1927.83
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1936.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1909.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1893.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1873.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1945.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1966.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1982.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
