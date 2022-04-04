Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hovers around $1,930 ahead of US Services PMI, balance yields

- XAU/USD is juggling in a range of $1,915.78-1,949.86 amid upbeat market mood.
- Russia-Ukraine peace talks look de-escalated as Ukraine accused Russia for death of civilians.
- The DXY is scaling higher on lower US Jobless rate.
Gold (XAU/USD) is oscillating in a range of $1,915.78-1,949.86 from the last three trading sessions amid positive market sentiment. The digestion of worst-case scenarios amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by the market participants has kept the tone of the market favorable. The precious metal is trading lackluster and is looking for a trigger to find direction.
A progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks was clearly witnessed by investors after the discussions over the major stipulations to be printed in a special document of ceasefire. Also, the month long military activity of Russian rebels in Ukraine was indicating that Russia might be out of military equipments, liquidity and resources soon, which will force it to approach a ceasefire. However, the allegation from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Russia over the death of civilians by the Russian forces in Bucha, Ukraine has stretched the ceasefire expectations.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has reclaimed 99.00 on expectation of strong US Services PMI on Tuesday. A preliminary estimate for the US Services PMI is 58 against the prior print of 56.5. Also, the odds of a jumbo interest rate hike have increased sharply after the upbeat Unemployment Rate. The US Jobless rate at 3.6% and its consistency below 4% is bracing a 50 basis point (bps) interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Strong labor market amid achievement of full employment levels is hoping an aggressively tight monetary policy in May. Also, the US Treasury yields are balanced in a limited range. The 10-year benchmark US Treasury yields is trading close to 2.4% and is expecting to witness higher levels going forward.
This week, the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will remain the major event for the FX domain. The FOMC minutes will dictate the strategy behind advocating the 25 bps hike interest rate decision by the Fed.
Gold Technical Analysis
On an hourly scale, XAU/USD is oscillating in a diamond pattern that signals a bullish reversal after a steep fall. The formation indicates inventory adjustment in which the inventory is shifted from retail participants to institutional investors. The 20- and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) near $1,930 are overlapping to each other, which signal a consolidation ahead. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a 40.00-60.00 range, which indicates a lackluster performance.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1933.28
|Today Daily Change
|7.48
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|1925.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1951.81
|Daily SMA50
|1898.02
|Daily SMA100
|1851.91
|Daily SMA200
|1820.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1939.55
|Previous Daily Low
|1918.07
|Previous Weekly High
|1959.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|1890.21
|Previous Monthly High
|2070.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|1890.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1926.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1931.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1916.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1906.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1894.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1937.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1949.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1959.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
