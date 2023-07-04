Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds steady, eyes recovery toward the 20/50-day EMA around $1930

- Gold price remains firm around $1920s, supported by falling US Treasury bond yields.
- Resilient US economic data justifies Fed’s tightening stance, but lower inflation numbers weigh on the greenback.
- Market awaits upcoming US economic data and FOMC meeting minutes for further direction on gold prices.
Gold price stays firm at around $1920s, after hitting a daily low of $1919.89 in a subdued trading session, as the European markets closed, while Wall Street stays shut off in the observance of US Independence Day. Falling US Treasury bond yields lent a lifeline to XAU/USD traders, eyeing to recover the $1950 area, though data from the United States (US) could increase demand for the greenback, a headwind for XAU’s prices.
Subdued trading and US economic data to determine XAU/USD’s path
Risk appetite improved throughout the overnight session amidst the lack of economic data, with the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy decision being the highlight. The RBA’s kept rates unchanged, though opened the door for further tightening if needed. Aside from this, US economic data revealed during the last couple of weeks have shown the US economy’s resilience amidst 500 basis points of tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed). June’s Durable Good Orders, Consumer Confidence, and Q1’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figure, improving with the latter almost doubling GDP preliminary reading of 1.1%, justified the Fed’s stance to lift rates.
However, inflation data, notably the Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation, the PCE and Core PCE numbers in June, edged lower. That weighed on the greenback, as the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the buck’s performance vs. a basket of peers, dropped 0.42% on the data release but so far trimmed some of those losses, exchanging hands at 103.010, gains 0.03% on Tuesday.
US Treasury bond yields lacked the strength to rise further as investors brace for a Fed 25 basis point (bps) interest rate hike in July, as shown by the CME FedWatch Tool. Nonetheless, market participants remain reluctant to believe that Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues would increase the Federal Funds Rate (FFR) toward the 5.50%-5.75% range.
XAU/USD traders would get more cues about the non-yielding metal direction as the US economic agenda will remain busy. On Wednesday, Factory Orders and the latest FOMC meeting minutes would shed some light on the US central bank path. For Thursday and Friday, the ISM Services PMI and labor market data could increase volatility in the yellow metal. Upbeat figures will increase speculations for not just one but the two rate hikes mentioned by Powell at his latest public appearance.
XAU/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
XAU/USD is neutral to downward biased, capped on the upside by the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1932.48, which also intersects with the May 30 daily low of $1932.20. If XAU/USD would resume upwards, buyers must reclaim the previously-mentioned area in order to challenge the 50-day EMA at $1948.51, ahead of testing $1950. Conversely, if XAU/USD stays below the strong supply area around the $1932 region, sellers could drag prices toward the 200-day EMA at $1896.61, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains at bearish territory.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1924.82
|Today Daily Change
|3.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1921.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1936.91
|Daily SMA50
|1967.75
|Daily SMA100
|1945.08
|Daily SMA200
|1860.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1931.09
|Previous Daily Low
|1910.11
|Previous Weekly High
|1933.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|1893.01
|Previous Monthly High
|1983.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|1893.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1923.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1918.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1910.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1899.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1889.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1931.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1941.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1952.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0900 amid thin trading
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a relatively tight range near 1.0900 on Tuesday. The lack of high-tier data releases and thin trading conditions on the US Independence Day holiday make it difficult for the pair to find direction ahead of this week's key events.
GBP/USD extends rebound toward 1.2750
GBP/USD extended its daily recovery to a fresh daily high above 1.2730 in the American session on Tuesday. With stock and bond markets in the US remaining closed in observance of the Independence Day holiday, however, the pair struggles to stretch higher.
Gold: XAU/USD trades near its weekly peak in the $1,930 region Premium
Spot Gold trades near its weekly high set on Monday at $1,930.98, posting gains for a fourth consecutive day. Without relevant news and with the United States makers closed amid the country celebrates Independence Day, financial assets remain lifeless and confined to familiar levels.
Trading on centralized exchanges like Binance, Coinbase grows in Q2 despite regulatory crackdown
Binance, Coinbase and other centralized exchanges have observed a growth of 5.9% in Q2 in terms of the total volume traded, despite a crackdown by the SEC.
After 17% spike, can RIVN stock uptrend last through July?
Rivian Automotive (RIVN) stock surged 17.4% on Monday to a more than four-month high on the back of delivery news that was strong enough to overshadow Tesla’s (TSLA) own Q2 delivery release.