Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds above key support, eyes $1,815

- Gold closed the previous five trading days in the positive territory.
- Next resistance is located at $1,815 ahead of $1,830.
- US Treasury bond yields continue to fall ahead of FOMC Minutes.
Despite a sharp pullback in the second half of the day, gold manages to close the fifth straight trading day in the positive territory on Tuesday. Although the greenback continues to outperform its rivals on Wednesday, the XAU/USD pair stays in the positive territory above $1,800.
In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the sharp decline witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields allows gold to continue to find demand. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which lost more than 6% on Tuesday, is currently at its lowest level since mid-February at 1.313%, down nearly 3% on a daily basis.
Earlier in the session, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary (JOLTS) showed that the number of job openings on the last business day of May was little changed at 9.2 million.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the USD's performance against a basket of six major currencies, climbed to its strongest level in three months at 92.84 on Wednesday, possibly limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Later in the day, the FOMC will release the minutes of its June meeting. Previewing this publication, "the minutes are unlikely to provide specifics of economic conditions or timing of the coming policy shift," said FXStreet senior analyst Joseph Trevisani. "The Fed’s annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming policy symposium may be a more congenial atmosphere for the Fed officials to admit and explore the conditions for a bond taper but the minutes of the June FOMC could contain the official agenda"
Gold technical outlook
In case gold ends up closing the day above $1,800 (psychological level, Fibonacci 50% retracement of April-June uptrend), it could target $1,815 (July 6 high) ahead of $1,829 (200-day SMA).
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart is floating near 50, suggesting that sellers look hesitant to retain control.
On the flip side, additional losses toward $1,790 (100-day SMA) if XAU/USD fails to hold above $1,800. $1,770 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) could be seen as the next support.
Credit Suisse analysts think that gold could target $1,829. "Gold has again held price support at $1765/55, and we look for strength back to the 200-day average at $1829," analysts said. "A close above here is needed to open the door to a move back to more important resistance at $1940/66.”
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to advance nicely towards the 200-DMA at $1829 – Credit Suisse.
Additional levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1804.23
|Today Daily Change
|9.46
|Today Daily Change %
|0.53
|Today daily open
|1794.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1804.77
|Daily SMA50
|1833.86
|Daily SMA100
|1789.79
|Daily SMA200
|1829.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1815.09
|Previous Daily Low
|1790.19
|Previous Weekly High
|1795.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|1750.77
|Previous Monthly High
|1916.62
|Previous Monthly Low
|1750.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1805.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1799.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1784.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1775.12
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1760.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1809.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1824.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1834.74
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.18 as dollar bulls defy falling US yields
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.18, the lowest since Apil, as the dollar defies falling Treasury yields and unimpressive US data to surge forward. Investors await the FOMC Meeting Minutes due later on.
GBP/USD slips under 1.38 amid dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading below 1.38, closer to the lows, as the greenback gains ground across the board. Concerns about Britain's planned reopening on July 19 persist as covid cases rise.
XAU/USD eyes key $1815 resistance ahead of Fed minutes
Gold looks to retest Tuesday’s high at $1815 amid falling Treasury yields. June FOMC meeting’s minutes eyed for more clues on the policy outlook.
XRP price to retest $1 despite SEC vs Ripple case and massive escrow outflows
XRP price is consolidating as it builds momentum for a 64% advance to $1. The defendants seem to have the upper hand as Ripple subpoenas a former SEC member for deposition.
FOMC Minutes June Preview: A view of the Jackson Hole agenda
The minutes of April FOMC meeting were the opening move in the Fed’s long gambit to introduce higher interest rates without creating an economically destabilizing plunge in bond prices and a concomitant surge in yields.