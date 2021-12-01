Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes $1,760-59 support as Fed' Powell, Omicron sour sentiment

- Gold prices stay pressured after breaking two-month-old support line.
- Fed’s Powell, Omicron woes favor bears ahead of the key US data.
- US ADP Employment Change, ISM PMIs will join Fed’s Powell to propel market moves.
- Gold Price Forecast: At the risk of piercing the monthly low at 1,758.81
Gold (XAU/USD) remains on the back foot around the monthly low, taking rounds to $1,771-73 during Wednesday’s initial Asian session.
The yellow metal dropped the most in a week to conquer two-month-old support the previous day while poking the lowest levels since November 04 amid sour sentiment. While tracing the clues, the varied opinion of the current vaccines’ ability to tame the South African strain for the coronavirus, dubbed as Omicron, joined comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell could be termed as the key catalysts.
In his testimony on the CARES act before the Senate Banking Committee, Fed’s Powell said, “It is time to retire the term ‘transitory’ for inflation." The Fed boss also suggested the risk of more persistent inflation and signaled favor for discussing faster taper in the December meeting.
Elsewhere, Moderna’s Chief Stéphane Bancel weighed on the risk appetite earlier in Tuesday by saying, per the Financial Times (FT), “that existing vaccines will be much less effective at tackling Omicron than earlier strains of Covid-19 and warned it would take months before pharmaceutical companies can manufacture new variant-specific jabs at scale.” It should be noted, however, that representatives of Pfizer and Oxford tried placating market fears citing no such evidence supporting the fact that the current jab will not be able to contain the virus strain.
Talking about data, the US CB Consumer Confidence dropped to a nine-month low and housing numbers also came in softer, offering an intermediate relief to the gold prices. On the same line were comments from China’s Vice Premier Liu He who expects strong 2021 GDP for the dragon nation.
Against this backdrop, Wall Street benchmarks posted losses but the S&P 500 Futures print 0.40% intraday gains by the press time. Further, the US 10-year Treasury yields refreshed a two-month low before recently adding four basis points (bps) to 1.48%. Additionally, the DXY printed a four-day downtrend from the monthly high ahead of consolidating losses around 95.90.
With the early signals of Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls in the card, namely the US ADP Employment Change for November, market players may remain cautious ahead of the data given the latest hawkish comments from Fed’s Powell. Also important are the ISM PMI details for November and the second round of Powell’s testimony.
Overall, gold prices are likely to remain pressured as bears have already conquered the key support line and the risk appetite is weak of late.
Technical analysis
Gold sellers finally conquered two-month-old support following multiple days of breaking the key trend line, now resistance around $1,790.
The trend line breakdown joins bearish MACD signals and descending RSI line, not oversold, to hint at the metal’s further weakness towards a horizontal area comprising lows marked since October 18, around $1,760-59.
However, $1,747-46 may challenge the gold bears past $1,759, a break of which will make the quote vulnerable to test September’s swing low near $1,721.
Meanwhile, the confluence of 100-day and 200-day EMA, as well as 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of September-November upside, around $1,800, becomes the key hurdle for the gold buyers to confront even if they manage to cross the previous support line figure of $1,790.
Should the gold prices rally beyond $1,800, buyers can target a five-week-long horizontal region around $1,815-17 and the mid-November lows near $1,850 before eyeing the last month’s peak of $1,877.
Gold: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1773.31
|Today Daily Change
|2.23
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13%
|Today daily open
|1771.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1821.08
|Daily SMA50
|1790.8
|Daily SMA100
|1792.73
|Daily SMA200
|1791.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1808.78
|Previous Daily Low
|1769.96
|Previous Weekly High
|1849.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|1778.63
|Previous Monthly High
|1877.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|1758.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1784.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1793.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1757.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1744.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1718.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1796.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1822.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1835.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers from Powell’s dip and holds above 1.1300
EUR/USD trades around 1.1310 after falling to 1.1234 following US Federal Reserve Chair comments on inflation on tapering. EU inflation hit a record high of 4.9% YoY in November.
GBP/USD falls to 1.3194, a fresh 2021 low
GBP/USD changed course on sudden dollar's demand, piercing the 1.3200 level for the first time since last December. Fed chief Powell talked about speeding up tapering, sending Wall Street in a selling spiral.
Gold at risk of piercing the monthly low at 1,758.81
The Omicron coronavirus variant may reduce the effectiveness of vaccines and treatments. US Federal Reserve Chair Powell talked about speeding up tapering. XAU/USD faltered again around the 1,800 level, may retest November low.
Leading cryptos take the back seat
BTC is likely to face some underperformance against the altcoin market. ETH price action pushes higher during the Tuesday trading session, making another attempt at new all-time highs. XRP is close to recovering all of the losses it sustained on Black Friday.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?