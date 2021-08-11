Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD could extend rebound above $1,760

- Gold clings to strong recovery gains on Wednesday.
- Renewed USD weakness helped XAU/USD gain traction in American session.
- Benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 2%.
After suffering heavy losses at the start of the week, the XAU/USD pair closed virtually unchanged on Tuesday and managed to stage a decisive rebound on Wednesday. As of writing, gold was up 1.4% on the day at $1,753.
The renewed USD weakness in the second half of the day helped XAU/USD preserve its bullish momentum. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stayed unchanged at 5.4% on a yearly basis in July. Additionally, the publication revealed that the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, edged lower to 4.3% from 4.5%. The US Dollar Index is currently down 0.2% on a daily basis at 92.88.
Commenting on the inflation report, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan noted that CPI numbers were consistent with the Federal Reserve's inflation outlook. "The Fed still expects a broadening of inflation pressures into the next year," Kaplan added. "The Fed has to be attentive to inflation continuing to run above 2%."
On a hawkish note, Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George argued on Wednesday that the time has come to dial back the settings on the monetary policy but this comment failed to help the USD find demand.
In the meantime, falling US Treasury bond yields seem to be helping gold gather additional strength. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which closed in the positive territory in the previous five trading days and gained more than 10%, reversed its direction on Wednesday. With the 10-year note auction posting a high yield rate of 1.34% on strong demand, the 10-year US T-bond yield is down 2% at 1.318%.
On Thursday, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims and the Producer Price Index (PPI) data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Gold technical outlook
Currently, gold remains on track to close above $1,750, which acted as strong support earlier in summer. The next hurdle aligns at $1,760 (static level) and XAU/USD could extend its rebound toward $1,785 if buyers manage to lift the price above that resistance. However, the Relative Strength Index on the daily chart is still below 40, suggesting that the recent recovery could still be seen as a technical correction rather than a reversal of short-term direction.
On the flip side, $1,730 could be seen as the first significant support on the downside before $1,720 (August 10 low) and $1,700 (psychological level).
Additional levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1751.59
|Today Daily Change
|22.71
|Today Daily Change %
|1.31
|Today daily open
|1728.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1800.69
|Daily SMA50
|1812.02
|Daily SMA100
|1804.16
|Daily SMA200
|1817.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1738.33
|Previous Daily Low
|1717.87
|Previous Weekly High
|1831.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|1758.79
|Previous Monthly High
|1834.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1765.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1725.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1730.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1718.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1707.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1697.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1738.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1748.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1759.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD up alongside US inflation
EUR/USD ticked higher after US July inflation was confirmed at 5.4% YoY, as previously estimated and above the market’s expectations. The core reading was confirmed at 4.3% as expected. Stocks rallying with the news.
GBP/USD extends advance beyond 1.3850
GBP/USD trades near a daily high of 1.3875 as rallying equities underpin high-yielding currencies. US heating inflation and tapering hints can not dent the market’s optimism.
XAU/USD spikes to two-day tops, beyond $1,740 level post-US CPI
Following the previous day's two-way/directionless price moves, gold gained some positive traction on Wednesday and moved further away from the early week flash crash to the lowest level since March.
Three reasons why XRP price could rally by 300%
XRP price is traversing a bullish pattern on a higher time frame and is presently bouncing off a stable support level. If this uptrend continues, Ripple will likely more than quadruple its market value in the coming days.
Biden’s victory: An extra pressure on inflation
US Senate approved Joe Biden’s $550 billion worth historical infrastructure plan, which will be submitted to a House vote along with a larger $3.5 trillion spending plan.