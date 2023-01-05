Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD continues its subdued performance around $1,850, US NFP in focus

- Gold price is displaying a sideways profile on a broader note ahead of US Employment data.
- As per FOMC minutes, no Fed policymaker has advocated for cutting rates in CY2023.
- A sheer drop in US NFP and a higher Unemployment Rate could trigger recession fears.
Gold price (XAU/USD) has failed to capitalize on a firmer rally to near $1,860.00 and has corrected gradually to near $1,850.00 in the early European session. The precious metal is likely to continue its lackluster performance till the release of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data.
The risk profile is improving again as S&P500 futures have recovered a majority of losses recorded in the Asian session. Contrary to it, the 10-year US Treasury yields have climbed above 3.72%, portraying ambiguity in market sentiment. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is aiming to surpass the immediate resistance of 140.00.
After the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes, which has cleared that no Federal Reserve (Fed) policymaker has advocated for cutting interest rates in CY2023, the street is looking for United States employment data. Only a significant drop in the employment addition numbers and an increase in the Unemployment Rate could force the Fed to look for policy stability or easing it to dodge recession fears.
Gold technical analysis
On an hourly scale, Gold price is auctioning in a Symmetrical Triangle chart pattern that signals volatility contraction. It is highly likely that the release of the US Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment Change data will result in a volatility breakout.
Overlapping 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,853.84 with the Gold price indicates rangebound action. Upward-sloping 50-EMA at $1,846.79 indicates that the short-term trend is still bullish.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the 40.00-60.00 range from the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates a loss in the upside momentum.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1852.89
|Today Daily Change
|-2.49
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1855.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1806.47
|Daily SMA50
|1760.84
|Daily SMA100
|1725.02
|Daily SMA200
|1778.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1865.15
|Previous Daily Low
|1836.25
|Previous Weekly High
|1833.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|1797.11
|Previous Monthly High
|1833.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1765.89
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1854.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1847.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1839.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1823.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1810.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1868.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1881.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1897.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
