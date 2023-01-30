- Gold price oscillates in a narrow range and is influenced by a combination of diverging forces.
- Bets for smaller rate hikes by the Federal Reserve undermine the US Dollar and lend support.
- Looming recession risks weigh on investors’ sentiment and also contribute to limiting losses.
- Rising US Treasury bond yields act as a headwind ahead of this week’s central bank meetings.
Gold price kicks off the new week on a subdued note and oscillates in a narrow trading band through the mid-European session. Currently placed around the $1,925 region, the XAU/USD remains confined within Friday's trading range as investors await this week's key central bank event risks before placing fresh directional bets.
Weaker US Dollar continues to lend support to Gold price
The Federal Reserve (Fed) will announce its decision at the end of a two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. The markets have been pricing in a greater chance of a 25 basis points (bps) rate hike amid signs of easing inflationary pressures in the United States (US). The bets were lifted by the release of the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, which decelerated to the 4.4% YoY rate in December from the 4.7% previous. This, in turn, keeps the US Dollar (USD) bulls on the defensive near a multi-month low and lends some support to the Gold price.
Pickup in US Treasury bond yields acts as headwind for Gold price
That said, the US fourth quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) print released last week pointed to a resilient economy, which could allow the Fed to stick to its hawkish stance for longer. This triggers a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields and keeps a lid on the non-yielding Gold price. Hence, investors will look for clues about the Fed's future rate hikes. Apart from this, the focus will be on the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE) policy meetings on Thursday. This, in turn, will play a key role in determining the near-term trajectory for the XAU/USD.
Weaker risk tone contributes to limiting losses for Gold price
In the meantime, the prevalent risk-off environment - as depicted by a generally weaker tone around the equity markets - should act as a tailwind for the safe-haven Gold price. The worst yet COVID-19 outbreak in China raised uncertainty over a strong economic recovery and tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets. This, along with the protracted Russia-Ukraine war, has been fueling recession fears and taking its toll on the global risk sentiment. Hence, any subsequent dip in Gold price could be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to remain limited, at least for now.
Gold price technical outlook
From a technical perspective, Friday's swing low, around the $1,917-$1,916 area, now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any further decline is likely to attract fresh buyers near the $1,900 round figure, which should act as a pivotal point. A convincing break below might shift the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders and pave the way for a meaningful corrective pullback.
On the flip side, immediate strong resistance is pegged near the $1,949 area, or a multi-month top touched last Thursday. Some follow-through buying will be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls and lift the Gold price to the $1,969-$1,970 region. The momentum could get extended further, allowing the XAU/USD bulls to surpass an intermediate hurdle near the $1,980 zone and reclaim the $2,000 psychological mark for the first time since March 2022.
Key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1925.95
|Today Daily Change
|-0.73
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1926.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1896.14
|Daily SMA50
|1829.25
|Daily SMA100
|1755.29
|Daily SMA200
|1775.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1935.1
|Previous Daily Low
|1916.73
|Previous Weekly High
|1949.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|1911.45
|Previous Monthly High
|1833.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1765.89
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1923.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1928.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1917.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1907.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1898.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1935.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1944.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1953.98
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
