Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD clings to 29-month bottom near $1,650, focus on Ukraine, Fed’s Powell

- Gold price remains sidelined after refreshing the multi-year low.
- Fears emanating from central banks, Ukraine weigh on XAU/USD.
- Italy’s elections, downbeat EU data versus firmer US numbers also favor gold sellers.
- Risk catalysts, Fed Chair Powell’s speech will be eyed for corrective bounce.
Gold price (XAU/USD) licks its wounds at a two-year low, around $1,645 during Monday’s Asian session, as bears take a breather after the biggest daily fall in a week ahead of the key catalysts. Also testing the metal prices could be the mixed headlines surrounding Europe and Russia. Even so, the bears remain hopeful amid the broad rush to risk safety.
A corrective pullback in the sentiment could be observed in Germany’s ability to get a gas deal from Abu Dhabi, as well as in the absence of any immediate reaction from Russia to the Group of Seven (G7) chatters to muster courage against Moscow. A holiday in New Zealand and a light calendar in Asia also recently allowed the XAU/USD bears to take a breather.
During the last week, strong US PMIs, the downbeat activity numbers from the bloc and Russia’s fierce warning to the West, as well as the Group of Seven (G7) leaders’ readiness to counter Moscow with sanctions weighed on the gold price. Additionally, hawkish central bankers and fears of recession also weighed on the market sentiment and drowned the XAU/USD.
That said, the first readings of September month S&P Global PMIs suggested that the European economy slipped further into contraction, hurt by soaring energy prices. German Services PMI dropped to the two-year low while its counterpart for Europe tested the lowest levels in 19 months. Further, Manufacturing PMIs slumped to the lowest in 20 months. US S&P Global PMIs, on the other hand, were encouraging as the Manufacturing gauge rose to 51.8 from 51.5, while its services counterpart recovered from 44.6 to 49.3 for September.
Elsewhere, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Friday, “We are committed to using our tools.” Following him, Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard mentioned that inflation is very high and is hitting low-income families ‘hard’. During the weekend, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said that he still believes the central bank can tame inflation without substantial job losses given the economy's continued momentum, reported Reuters while quoting the Fed policymaker’s interview on CBS' "Face the Nation".
Recently, Ukraine President Zelenskiy was last heard saying that maybe ''Putin's nuclear threats were a bluff, but now, it could be a reality'' as per a CBS interview. Meanwhile, the United States warned of "catastrophic consequences" if Moscow were to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine after Russia's Foreign Minister said regions holding widely-criticized referendums would get full protection if annexed by Moscow.
Against this backdrop, Wall Street closed in the red and US Treasury yields climbed while the US Dollar Index (DXY) also refreshed the multi-year top. That said, S&P 500 Futures print mild losses at the latest.
Looking forward, Italy’s election results and a speech from European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde will be important to watch for intraday moves. However, major attention will be given to the Ukraine-Russia tussles, speeches from Fed Chair Powell and US Durable Goods Orders for clear directions during the week.
Technical analysis
A three-week-old descending support line, currently around $1,635, restricts immediate gold price downside near the multi-month low. The corrective bounce, or at least a pause in further downside, also takes clues from the oversold RSI (14).
However, the 10-DMA and a downward sloping resistance line from September 13, respectively around $1,665 and $1,677, could restrict the immediate recovery of the XAU/USD prices.
Following that, the upper line of the five-month-old bearish channel, around $1,735 by the press time, will be crucial to watch for the metal buyers.
Alternatively, a downside break of $1,635 immediate support could quickly drag gold towards the early 2020 peak surrounding $1,610 before directing the bears to the aforementioned channel’s support line, close to $1,580 at the latest.
Gold: Daily chart
Trend: Corrective bounce expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1643.3
|Today Daily Change
|-1.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|1644.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1696.71
|Daily SMA50
|1731.6
|Daily SMA100
|1775.07
|Daily SMA200
|1828.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1675.92
|Previous Daily Low
|1639.85
|Previous Weekly High
|1688.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|1639.85
|Previous Monthly High
|1807.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|1709.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1653.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1662.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1631.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1617.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1594.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1667.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1689.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1703.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
