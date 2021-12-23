Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD defends $1,800 breakout despite firmer yields

- Gold is holding in positive territory above $1,800 as the USD slides into the red.
- Wall Street positive Xmas vibes are fuelled by data and the risks of covid variants abating.
- The bulls are embarking on an upside extension with $1,830/50 eyed.
Update: Gold (XAU/USD) seesaws near the weekly high around $1,808 as holiday mood restricts market moves during early Friday in Asia.
The yellow metal rose for the last two consecutive days while cheering the US dollar weakness.
In doing so, the bullion traders portrayed risk-on mood, taking clues from the positive updates over the Omicron covid variant and the US stimulus, while also ignoring firmer US Treasury yield. That said, the US 10-year bond coupons poked a two-week high around 1.50% after the US economics flashed firmer readings, around 1.49% by the press time.
Looking forward, a light calendar and thin volume could challenge gold traders. However, risk catalysts like covid and US stimulus, not to forget China, may entertain markets.
End of update.
Risk sentiment is firm and the US dollar is on the backfoot, giving the yellow metal room to breath above water following the prior day's rally. Investors are betting that the latest COVID variants will not disrupt global development and this has given the bulls on Wall Street the shot in the arm they needed at this time of year.
In turn, this has promoted a bid in gold despite regulators' concerns about the spread of the new variant, Omicron. At the time of writing, gold is trading at $1,809 and is higher by some 0.35% on the day so far after travelling from a low of $1,798.91 to a high of $1,810.74.
Santa Claus rally underway
Looking around elsewhere on Wall Street, US stocks are on pace to close at new record highs, fuelled by more drug makers announcing that their COVID-19 preventives retained protection against the omicron variant. The S&P 500 rose 0.85% to 4737 the highs printed in the last hour of trade. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.97% to 16,343, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.78% to print a high of 36,051 with still time to go until the close.
Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yield rose to 2.47% on the last full day of trade in the bonds and stocks before Xmas Eve, (the bond market was to close at 2 pm ET ahead of a market holiday Friday, while the stock market was slated to remain open until 4 as usual but it seems it will be closed in observation of Xmas day that falls on a Saturday).
The US dollar, as measured by the DXY index is losing ground as the day progresses into late trade in North America. The index is now down some 0.11% and has moved from a flat position that was otherwise maintained in earlier trade. DXY is currently trading at 96.017 and has breached the figure to score a low of 95.99 from a high of 96.277 within the sideways channel/daily wedge formation:
DXY daily chart
The recent covid-variant news is a breath of fresh air for investors that have otherwise been concerned by a combination of virus fears, tighter policy, and a bleak outlook for US fiscal stimulus.
However, analysts at TD securities warn that ''the yellow metal could begin to lose steam so long as Fed expectations remain as status quo. In this sense, omicron fears and their potential impact on the economy will be a key focus in the near-term, and we would likely need to see economic weakness generate doubts that the Fed will be able to deliver on their hawkish stance for the yellow metal to maintain the recent momentum.''
''Indeed, prices will need to hold north of the $1,800/oz to prevent a hasty liquidation of a portion of the recently acquired length,'' analysts at TDS said.
US data fuelling positive Xmas vibes
Additionally, US data has shown that personal income and spending rose, with Consumer Sentiment improving and Jobless Claims keeping near recent lows.
The US Initial Jobless Claims totalled 205,000 during the week ended Dec. 18, in line with market expectations. Personal Consumption Expenditure Inflation rose 0.6% on a monthly basis in November and 5.7% annually, in line with market forecasts. However, excluding volatile food and energy costs, the measure was up 4.7% year-over-year, the most since 1989 which have helped to keep yield elevated and the US dollar supported.
Meanwhile, personal income rose 0.4% in November versus market expectations for a gain of 0.5%, while spending grew 0.6% in line with estimates. Lastly, the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index was revised up slightly Thursday to a reading of 70.6 for December from the 70.4 preliminary estimates.
Gold technical analysis
Following the correction to $1,785. The bulls are embarking on an upside extension with $1,830/50 eyed.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays indecisive above 1.1300 as risk-on battles Christmas Eve
EUR/USD edged slightly higher toward 1.1350 in the early European session on Friday but lost its traction to turn flat around 1.1330. Trading action is expected to remain subdued with volumes thinning out on Christmas Eve.
GBP/USD consolidates gains above 1.3400 amid thin holiday trading
GBP/USD is up more than 150 pips since the beginning of the week and seems to have gone into a consolidation phase above 1.3400. UK Health Security agency said Omicron is up to 70% less likely to cause hospitalizations than the delta variant.
Gold steadies above $1,800, on track to close second straight week higher
Gold is spending the quiet Christmas Eve day above $1,800 and looks to close the second straight week in the positive territory. The technical picture suggests that buyers remain in control with XAU/USD settling above 200-day SMA.
Polkadot bulls pour in and rally DOT higher
Polkadot price up more than 22% from the December 20 low. Near-term resistance ahead near the $31 value area. Insanely bullish reversal pattern now present on the Point and Figure Chart
Alibaba rides the Santa rally, closing at the day's PoC
BABA got on board the Santa Claus rally on Thursday ahead of the market closing for the weekend holidays. Wall Street's stock market will be closed on Friday in observation of Xmas day.