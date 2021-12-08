Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls flirt with 100/200-DMA confluence hurdle, around $1,790

- Gold gained traction for the second successive day and shot to a one-week high on Wednesday.
- Retreating US bond yields weighed on the USD and drove flows towards the non-yielding metal.
- Rising geopolitical tensions further benefitted the safe-haven metal and contributed to the uptick.
- The market focus now shifts to the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures on Friday.
Gold edged higher for the second successive day and climbed to a one-week high, around the $1,790 region during the early part of the trading action on Tuesday. Retreating US Treasury bond yields undermined the US dollar and turned out to be a key factor that benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity. Apart from this, rising geopolitical tensions further underpinned the safe-haven precious metal and contributed to the uptick.
The US recently announced that it would boycott the Winter Olympics in Beijing in protest of China's alleged violations of human rights and actions against Muslims in Uyghur. Similarly, relations between the US and Russia took a turn for the worse after US President Joe Biden threatened to impose strong economic and other measures on Russia if it invades Ukraine. This kept a lid on the recent optimistic moves in the financial markets.
Investors abandoned all concerns about the impact of the new coronavirus variant on economic recovery after reports indicated that Omicron patients had only shown mild symptoms. This was evident from a strong two-day rally in the equity markets, which tends to drive flows away from traditional safe-haven assets. Nevertheless, gold, so far, has managed to hold in the positive territory, with bulls awaiting a sustained move beyond the 200-day SMA.
The focus now shifts to the latest US consumer inflation figures, due for release on Friday. The data would influence the Fed's decision to taper its stimulus at a faster pace and set the stage for an eventual interest rate hike in 2022. It is worth mentioning that the money markets have been pricing in the possibility of liftoff in May. Hence, the US CPI report will play a key role in influencing the near-term trajectory for the non-yielding gold.
In the meantime, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga would be looked upon for some impetus. Apart from this, traders will take cues from the US bond yields, which will drive the USD demand and produce short-term opportunities around gold amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases from the US.
Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, bulls might wait for a sustained move beyond a technically significant 200-day SMA before positioning for any further appreciating move. The mentioned barrier coincides with 100-day SMA. A convincing breakthrough the mentioned confluence hurdle should push spot prices beyond the $1,800 mark, towards the next relevant resistance near the $1,810-15 supply zone. The momentum could further get extended towards the $1,832-34 strong horizontal barrier, which should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
On the flip side, the $1,783 area now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the overnight swing low, around the $1,772 region. This is followed by support near the $1,762 zone (monthly low), below which the XAU/USD could accelerate the fall towards the $1,752-51 support.
Gold daily chart
Key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1790.86
|Today Daily Change
|5.42
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|1785.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1813.97
|Daily SMA50
|1793.76
|Daily SMA100
|1790.75
|Daily SMA200
|1792.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1787.84
|Previous Daily Low
|1772.35
|Previous Weekly High
|1808.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|1761.99
|Previous Monthly High
|1877.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|1758.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1781.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1778.27
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1775.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1766.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1760.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1791.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1797.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1806.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD teases 1.1300 as US dollar softens with yields
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1300, rising the most in a week, as the US dollar drops amid falling Treasury yields and upbeat mood. The optimism over the new Omicron covid variant and China’s supportive policies buoy the risk sentiment. Friday’s US inflation holds the key.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3250 amid USD weakness
GBP/USD is battling 1.3250, as bulls remain in play amid a quiet session. The US dollar is on the back foot as risk appetite picks up again. Investors remain hopeful that the Omicron covid variant may be less disruptive. Although impending Brexit risks and rising covid cases in the UK could weigh on the pound.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3250 amid USD weakness
GBP/USD is battling 1.3250, as bulls remain in play amid a quiet session. The US dollar is on the back foot as risk appetite picks up again. Investors remain hopeful that the Omicron covid variant may be less disruptive. Although impending Brexit risks and rising covid cases in the UK could weigh on the pound.
Sandbox retraces to key levels as SAND price prepares to skyrocket 30%
Sandbox has seen a considerable retracement over the past weeks from its record high. The recent pullback after the December 4 flash crash, tagged critical support floors and has triggered a quick recovery. Going forward, investors can expect SAND price to propel higher.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?