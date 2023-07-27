Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls cheer $1,965 breakout ahead of US GDP, ECB – Confluence Detector

- Gold Price renews weekly top during three-day uptrend.
- Fed fails to impress US Dollar buyers despite 0.25% rate hike, showing readiness for further tightening in September.
- China data, hopes of witnessing slower US GDP growth numbers propel XAU/USD ahead of eventful days.
- ECB needs to defend hawks to keep Gold buyers hopeful of crossing $1,985 key hurdle via softer USD.
Gold Price (XAU/USD) remains on the front foot for the third consecutive day as bulls cheer a fresh weekly top ahead of some more top-tier data/events, after marking a bullish reaction to the Federal Reserve (Fed) Interest Rate Decision.
In doing so, the XAU/USD fails to justify the Fed’s 0.25% interest rate hike, as well as readiness for an interest rate increase in September, amid fears of a sooner end to the tightening spell. Additionally favoring the Gold price could be the recent improvement in China's industrial profits and cautious optimism in the equity markets, mainly due to the upbeat earnings of global tech giants like Meta and Alphabet.
Furthermore, hopes of witnessing softer readings of the first readings of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized for the second quarter (Q2), as well as the ECB’s inability to convince hawks, also seem to propel the XAU/USD price. Also important to watch will be the US Durable Goods Orders and monetary policy meeting announcements of the Bank of Japan (BoJ).
Above all, the easing fears of higher rates can keep the Gold buyers hopeful but a clear upside break of the $1,985 resistance confluence becomes necessary to stretch the bull’s dominance.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: Fed Powell’s patience powers XAU/USD toward $2,000, US GDP eyed
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
Our Technical Confluence indicator signals that the Gold Price remains on the front foot after crossing short-term key hurdles and has fewer challenges in extending the north run.
That said, the previous monthly high of around $1,985 prods immediate upside of the XAU/USD ahead of the $1,988 resistance confluence comprising the Pivot Point one-day R2 and previous weekly high.
Following that, there prevails an empty space unless the Gold Price hits the $2,000 psychological magnet.
On the contrary, Pivot Point One-month R1 joins the Fibonacci 38.2% on one-day and one-week to highlight $1,972 as immediate support to watch during the fresh Gold Price weakness.
However, major attention is given to the $1,965 support confluence comprising the 100-DMA and middle band of the Bollinger on the four-hour chart.
Overall, the Gold Price remains on the bull’s radar unless breaking $1,965 support.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD spikes to one-week top, beyond 0.6800 mark amid broad-based USD weakness
AUD/USD catches fresh bids on Thursday and draws support from sustained USD selling. Expectations that the Fed is nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle weigh on the Greenback. Hopes for more stimulus from China boost the Aussie and remain supportive of the move up.
EUR/USD retakes 1.1100, as focus shifts to ECB policy decision
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1100, consolidating Fed-inspired gains in Thursday's Asian trading. Worries over a potential ECB dovish hike alongside the US Dollar positioning ahead of the US Q2 GDP data could keep the pair within a confined range.
Fed Powell’s patience powers XAU/USD toward $2,000, US GDP eyed Premium
Gold price is building on two back-to-back days of gains extending its upswing into a third day on Thursday. XAU/USD firms up, as the United States Dollar (USD) continues its corrective decline from two-week highs heading toward the US advance Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data release for the second quarter.
Compound price rally boosts COMP demand; nearly eclipses Stellar and Bitcoin Cash
Compound price action over the past couple of days has made its investors a very happy bunch. With every passing day, the demand for the altcoin can be seen rising to an extent where it is just shy of defeating top cryptocurrencies in this regard.
ECB Preview: Another hike, but what next? Premium
Following the Fed, the ECB will be the next central bank to decide on interest rates. A 25 basis point interest rate hike is expected, along with a hawkish tone. The focus is on what the ECB will do after July.