- Gold remains pressured after snapping two-day uptrend the previous day.
- US dollar strength weighs on metal prices but traditional safe-haven status argues with bears.
- China inflation numbers, covid updates can entertain traders ahead of US CPI data.
Gold (XAU/USD) traders keep the previous day’s bearish bias while refreshing the intraday low at around $1,845 during Friday’s Asian session as risk-aversion remains in play.
The risk-off mood could be linked to the growing concerns that the surging price pressure to challenge the global economic growth; Additionally weighing the XAU/USD is the cautious mood ahead of the key inflation data from China and the US. It’s worth noting that the European Central Bank (ECB) failed to lift the market’s optimism despite announcing an end to the Quantitative Easing (QE) and a 0.25% rate hike in July.
That said, the White House has already conveyed the risk of higher inflation ahead of today’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data while the World Bank (WB) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) have amplified the global recession woes. Furthermore, the return of activity restrictions and mass testing in China, due to the resurgence of covid cases, also weighs on the market sentiment and the gold prices.
Against this backdrop, the Wall Street benchmarks dropped the heaviest in the week whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields also refreshed their monthly high before retreating to 3.04%, around 3.057% at the latest. Further, the US Dollar Index (DXY) also rallied the most in a week while cheering the greenback’s safe-haven status.
Moving on, China’s CPI and Producer Price Index (PPI) data for May, expected 2.2% and 6.4% versus 2.1% and 8.0% in that order, will offer immediate directions to the gold traders ahead of the US CPI. Also important to watch will be the chatters surrounding covid and global economic growth.
Technical analysis
Gold’s sustained trading below a two-day-old resistance line, as well as the convergence of the 200 and 50 HMAs, join steady RSI (14) to keep sellers hopeful.
However, a one-week-old support line near $1,843 tests the pair bears ahead of directing them to the monthly low surrounding $1,828. Following that, the $1,810 and the $1,800 can as the last defenses for the gold buyers.
Alternatively, the aforementioned nearby resistance line, at $1,849 by the press time, precedes the HMA confluence near $1,851 to challenge the precious metal’s recovery. Also acting as an upside barrier is the weekly resistance line surrounding $1,855.
Overall, gold prices eye further downside but needs a trigger to activate the sell-off.
Gold: Hourly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1846.2
|Today Daily Change
|-1.70
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|1847.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1844.41
|Daily SMA50
|1885.5
|Daily SMA100
|1889.83
|Daily SMA200
|1842.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1855.38
|Previous Daily Low
|1840.09
|Previous Weekly High
|1874.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|1828.55
|Previous Monthly High
|1909.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|1786.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1845.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1849.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1840.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1832.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1824.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1855.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1863.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1870.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears move in and push bulls back further to test commitments below 0.7090
AUD/USD is printing a fresh low within the daily bearish impulse and extending the overnight losses from when supply hit the market in a risk-off environment. The US and China CPI data will now be the focus for the end of the week.
EUR/USD stays defensive above 1.0600
EUR/USD dribbles around a three-week low near 1.0615-20 as bears take a breather following the biggest daily fall in a month. Even so, the major currency pair remains on the bear’s radar during Friday’s Asian session, with eyes on the US inflation data.
Gold awaits US inflation to break the monotony around $1,850
Gold traders keep the previous day’s bearish bias while refreshing the intraday low at around $1,845 during Friday’s Asian session as risk-aversion remains in play. US dollar strength weighs on metal prices but traditional safe-haven status argues with bears.
A countertrend move for Solana price will be surprising
Solana price looks on pace to decline further, but profitable countertrend opportunities could occur. Solana price is still steeply declining as the bears have been unsuccessful in their recovery attempts.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!