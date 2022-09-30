- Gold price fades upside momentum during the first positive week in three, grinds higher of late.
- Pre-data anxiety, mixed sentiment test XAU/USD buyers, firmer yields also restricts upside momentum.
- Strong inflation numbers could pare gold’s weekly gains amid hawkish central banks, recession woes.
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains sidelined around the weekly tops, taking rounds to $1,660 during early Friday morning in Europe, as traders await the key data from the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge. Also challenging the metal prices could be the mixed sentiment and risk catalysts, as well as the quarter-end positioning.
That said, the recently printed mixed activity data from China, one of the major gold consumers, act as the immediate catalyst to limit the XAU/USD moves. That said, China’s official NBS Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.1 versus 49.6 expected and 49.4 prior while the Non-Manufacturing PMI declined to 50.6 compared to 52.0 market forecasts and 52.6 prior readings. Further, China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI dropped to 48.1 during the stated month versus 49.5 expected and prior.
On the other hand, news that the dragon nation eased FX restrictions in response to the Fed rate rise, shared by the Financial Times (FT), contrasts the fears of a recession in Beijing to challenge momentum traders.
Elsewhere, hawkish central bankers and fears of recession underpin the Treasury yields but the US dollar struggles to regain upside momentum amid the quarter-end positioning. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) remains mildly bid around 112.10 while bracing for the first weekly loss in three. It should be noted that the stock futures and the Asia-Pacific equities also trade mixed as markets await the key US and European inflation numbers.
Additionally, the geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine joins the Sino-American tussles and the West versus Moscow problems to challenge the XAU/USD upside. On the contrary, the recent stimulus from the UK and Japan seems to help the risk-takers.
To sum up, the gold price anxiously awaits the US and Eurozone inflation data for clear directions.
Also read: US August PCE Inflation Preview: Will it trigger a dollar correction?
Technical analysis
Gold price retreats from a 12-day-old descending resistance line, attacking the weekly triangle’s bottom near $1,660 by the press time. While the steady RSI and recently sluggish MACD hint at further grinding of the XAU/USD, the 50-SMA level around $1,652 act as an extra filter for the bear’s entry.
Following that, $1,642 and the latest swing low, also the yearly low of $1,614, could challenge the metal sellers.
It should be noted, that the commodity’s weakness past $1,614 will be challenged by the $1,600 threshold and a downward sloping support line from September 16, close to $1,605 at the latest.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of the immediate resistance line near $1,663 must cross the triangle’s upper line, at $1,671 as we write, to convince gold buyers. In that case, a run-up towards $1,688 and the $1,700 becomes imminent.
Gold: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1662.38
|Today Daily Change
|1.79
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|1660.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1681.83
|Daily SMA50
|1726.31
|Daily SMA100
|1767.12
|Daily SMA200
|1825.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1664.93
|Previous Daily Low
|1641.59
|Previous Weekly High
|1688.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|1639.85
|Previous Monthly High
|1807.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|1709.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1656.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1650.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1646.48
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1632.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1623.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1669.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1679.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1693.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
