Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD ascents gradually amidst high US bond yields, post solid US data

- US economic strength shown by the latest round of data raises prospects of a June Fed rate hike, boosting the US Dollar.
- Wall Street climbs despite a rise in Fed’s gauge for inflation, with Core PCE hitting 4.7% YoY.
- Rising US Treasury bond yields and Fed hawkish commentary could hurt Gold’s recovery.
Gold price recovers some ground but remains shy of reclaiming the $1950 figure after solid economic data in the United States (US) suggests the Federal Reserve (Fed) could opt to hike again in June. Consequently, US Treasury bond yields are rising, while the US Dollar (USD) hits new two-month highs vs. a basket of peers. The XAU/USD is trading at $1940.21, still up by a minuscule 0.03%.
Wall Street rides high despite inflationary concerns; consumer and business spending showcase resilience
Wall Street registered solid gains, even though the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred gauge for inflation, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), which strips volatile items like food and energy, exceeded estimates of 4.6% and rose by 4.7% YoY in April. Following suit, headline inflation climbed from 4.2% to 4.4% YoY after the Fed released its May meeting minutes, which showed the US central bank’s openness to pause its tightening cycle.
In another data, the final reading of the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for May, beat estimates of 57.7 at 59.2 but trailed the 63.5 prior’s reading. The same poll revealed that American citizens’ inflation expectations for one year eased from 4.5% to 4.1% by year’s end, while for a 5-year horizon, they came at 3.1% above April’s 3.0%.
Earlier, Durable Good Orders in April rose by 1.1% MoM, above estimates of a 1% plunge but trailed the staggering March’s 3.3%, indicating that consumer and business spending remains resilient, another reason that justifies Jerome Powell and Co. to continue to lift rates, as the economy opposes resistance to higher interest rates.
Consequently, US Treasury bond yields continued to rise, with the 10-year benchmark note rate at 3.851%, its highest level since March 10, putting a lid on Gold recovery. Another factor that could dent appetite for XAU/USD is US real yields, which stand at 1.60%, higher than Thursday’s close of 1.57%.
Recently, the Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester stood to her hawkish stance and confirmed that inflation is too high in an interview on CNBC. She said that she would revise up her forecast for inflation and that more data would help her to decide on the June meeting while emphasizing that “everything is on the table” for the next FOMC.
XAU/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
XAU/USD is neutral to downward biased, though it remains trading within the boundaries of important support and resistance levels. As support, the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1933.85 keeps cushioning God’s fall while the psychological price level of $1950 keeps price action restricted in a $17 range. If XAU/USD sellers claim the former, that could open the door to test the $1900 figure before threatening the 200-day EMA at $1883.27. On the other hand, if XAU/USD buyers conquer the $1950 figure, the yellow metal could be on its way to challenge the $1973.32 area, where the 50-day EMA rests.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1942.25
|Today Daily Change
|0.88
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1941.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1998.76
|Daily SMA50
|1992.47
|Daily SMA100
|1933.96
|Daily SMA200
|1829.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1964.82
|Previous Daily Low
|1938.91
|Previous Weekly High
|2022.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|1952.01
|Previous Monthly High
|2048.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|1949.83
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1948.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1954.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1931.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1922.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1906
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1957.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1974.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1983.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on 1.0700 amid broad USD strength
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in the American session and dropped to its lowest level since late March near 1.0700. Stronger-than-forecast PCE inflation data and hawkish comments from Fed's Mester provide a boost to the US Dollar and weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD loses bullish momentum after US data, falls below 1.2350
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and erased a large portion of its daily gains on Friday after the data from the US showed that the annual core PCE inflation edged higher to 4.7% in April. Although the pair clings to small daily gains below 1.2350, it remains on track to end the third straight week in negative territory.
Gold erases daily gains, holds above $1,940
Gold price turned south and declined to the $1,940 area in the American session on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds stead above 3.8% after stronger-than-expected core PCE inflation data from the US, not allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
Ethereum price to outpace Bitcoin price as ETH jumps over key hurdle where BTC fumbles
ETH is working on its recovery after it dipped to a two-week low on Thursday. While Bitcoin price has failed to make a similar move and head back above $26,500, Ethereum is outpacing Bitcoin and has been able to push above $1,800.
Ford Stock: New agreement will give customers access to 12,000 Tesla chargers
Ford (F) stock has advanced about 2.5% early Friday following CEO Chris Farley’s announcement that Ford owners will be able to charge their EVs at Tesla Superchargers beginning in early 2024.