Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD approaches $1,650 as risk-off mood moderates, hawkish Fed bets soar

- Gold price has rebounded after dropping to near $1,640.00 as the risk-off impulse eases.
- A 75 bps rate hike by the Fed looks real as the odds have reached almost 100%.
- Soaring odds for hawkish Fed have pushed 10-year yields above 4% confidently.
Gold price (XAU/USD) has sensed a buying interest after dropping to near $1,640.00 in the Tokyo session. The precious metal has witnessed a loss in the downside momentum and a rebound move has played in, which is approaching $1,650.00.
The rebound move has developed as the risk-off sentiment has been eased for a while as investors have already discounted the expectations of a 75 basis point (bps) rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The US dollar index (DXY) oscillates around 113.30 after a firmer rebound from 112.20. Also, the 10-year US Treasury yields are above 4% on soaring bets for a hawkish Fed ahead.
As per the CME FedWatch tool, the chances of an increment in the interest rates by 75 bps consecutive for the fourth time stand at 99.4% at the press time. The odds of continuation of a bigger rate have jumped after the release of higher-than-expected US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, released last week. The headline US CPI landed higher at 8.2% than the projections of 8.1% but lower than the prior release of 8.3%. While the core CPI advanced to 6.6% vs. the expectations of 6.5%.
Gold technical analysis
Gold price has picked demand after dropping to near the horizontal support plotted from Sep 29 low at $1,641.59. The 20-and 50-Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at $1,652.68 and $1,660.00 are declining, which adds to the downside filters.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which favors more weakness ahead.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1645.08
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1645.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1671.65
|Daily SMA50
|1711.2
|Daily SMA100
|1750.09
|Daily SMA200
|1818.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1671.81
|Previous Daily Low
|1640.23
|Previous Weekly High
|1699.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|1640.23
|Previous Monthly High
|1735.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1614.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1652.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1659.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1632.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1620.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1601.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1664.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1683.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1696.1
