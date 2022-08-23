- Gold price is aiming to overstep the immediate hurdle of $1,740.00 on mixed consensus for US PMI.
- Lower estimates for the US Durable Goods Orders data are supporting the gold prices.
- Fed’s guidance on interest rates at Jackson Hole will be keenly watched.
Gold price (XAU/USD) is attempting a break above $1,740.00 on mixed estimates for US Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data. Earlier, the precious metal rebounded sharply after printing a fresh monthly low of $1,727.85 on Monday. The pullback move seems less lucrative due to the unavailability of momentum in the upside move, therefore the gold prices will remain on the tenterhooks.
The S&P Global Manufacturing PMI is expected to land at 51.5, lower than the prior print of 52.2. However, the Services PMI could improve meaningfully to 49.1 vs. the former figure of 47.3.
The downbeat preliminary estimates for the US Durable Goods Orders have supported the yellow metal. As per the market consensus, the economic data is expected to scale down vigorously to 0.5% from the prior release of 2%. It is worth noting that core price pressures remained steady in the last reading at 5.9%. Therefore, the Durable Goods Orders data should remain the same or go through a minor change. However, a serious decline in the economic data indicates a plunge in the overall demand.
Apart from that, the commentary from Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole Economic Symposium will remain in limelight. Fed Powell will dictate the economic situation in the US and guidance on inflationary pressures and interest rates.
Gold technical analysis
On an hourly scale, gold prices are aiming to extend their recovery after rebounding from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (placed from July 21 low at $1,680.91 to August 10 high at $1,807.93) at $1,729.44. The precious metal has challenged the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,738.00 and a break above the same could turn the short-term trend into a bullish trajectory.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the 40.00-60.00 range from the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates that the gold prices are not bearish now.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1738.09
|Today Daily Change
|1.69
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1736.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1768.3
|Daily SMA50
|1772.63
|Daily SMA100
|1827.34
|Daily SMA200
|1839.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1749.2
|Previous Daily Low
|1727.87
|Previous Weekly High
|1802.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|1745.63
|Previous Monthly High
|1814.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|1680.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1736.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1741.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1726.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1716.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1705.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1747.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1759.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1769.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
