Gold Price Forecast: Gold drops hard to daily support on surprise hawkish Fed

- Gold prices have dropped $22.00, 1.20%, on the release of the Federal Reserve's interest rate and statement.
- US Fed funds futures price in full rate hike by April 2023.
- All eyes now turn to the Fed's chairman, Jerome Powell, speaking on a presser.
- Federal Reserve preview: First up, then down? Playbook for trading the Fed
- Fed Press Conference: Chairman Jerome Powell speech live stream – June 16
Gold prices have dropped some 22 bucks on the Federal Reserve's hawkish statement and interest rate decision.
At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading at $1,839.65, lowest since 12th May and now at daily support structure.
Gold prices are driven by the US Treasury yield curve and the performance of the US dollar in the main and have been more recently linked to the performance of the Us stock market.
Immediately on the release of the statement, the US stock market is down a touch, the US dollar has started to climb by 0.44% to 90.94 in the DXY, the highest since 13th May, while the yield on the US 10-year has also perked up to 1.5310% risking 3%, but the US 5-year yields have jumped to 0.837% from 0.780%.
However, there is nothing dramatic in the immediate aftermath and the focus will now be on the Fed's chairman, Jerome Powell.
Key notes on the Fed, so far
- Benchmark interest rate unchanged; target range stands at 0.00% - 0.25%.
- The interest rate on excess reserves raised to 0.15% from 0.10%
- The median projection shows two hikes in 2023, which suggests FOMC has overall shifted more hawkish.
- US Fed funds futures price in a full rate hike by April 2023.
Overall, this is seen as positive for the greenback, bearish for gold and sets up an AugustJackson Hole taper announcement.
It will be especially important for forex volatility over the summer months that has been at the lowest levels in over a year:
Watch Live
Jerome Powell may talk the hawkish reaction down in his presser which can be seen live here:
Gold reaction
Lower hanging fruit for counter-trend traders
This makes for some lower hanging fruit if Powell intends to play down the hawkish statement, considering that that gold is now at a daily support and would be expected to correct higher according to the M-formation:
On the hourly chart, bulls can look for a higher probability setup once immediate resistance is broken to target the prior daily lows:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles toward 1.20 as Powell speaks
EUR/USD has plunged toward 1.20, as Fed Chair Powell explains the bank's upbeat projections. The Fed's dot-plot points to two rate hikes in 2023, contrary to none in the March decision. The dollar is storming the board.
GBP/USD hits new two-month lows after the Fed
GBP/USD has slipped toward 1.40, hitting a new two-month low. The dollar is on the rise after the Fed's projections hinted at a rate hike coming sooner rather than later.
GBP/USD hits new two-month lows after the Fed
GBP/USD has slipped toward 1.40, hitting a new two-month low. The dollar is on the rise after the Fed's projections hinted at a rate hike coming sooner rather than later.
XAU/USD remains confined in a range near $1,860 level, FOMC awaited
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and remained confined in a narrow trading band through the first half of the European session on Wednesday.
Three reasons why Ethereum price might hit $3,500 in a few weeks
Ethereum price has been coiling up for nearly a month, indicating a massive breakout move shortly. While the short-term scenario hints at a bearish descent, the mid-to-long-term outlook remains bullish.