Gold Price Forecast: Bulls holding fort at critical daily support

- Gold is consolidating above critical dynamic daily support.
- Markets are weighing the prospects of stagflation in surging energy costs.
- Gold is renowned as the perfect hedge for stagflation risks.
The price of gold is currently trading at $1,765.25 into the Wall Street close and is down some 0.12% after falling from a high of $1,772.10 to a low of $1,760.37. While the US dollar fell out of the wrong side of the bed in New York morning, it has moved slightly higher overnight. Treasury yields rose on expectations the Federal Reserve will need to hike interest rates sooner than previously expected to quell rising price pressures.
Trades are looking ahead to next month's Fed meeting where they expect the US central bank to act as inflation looks to be stubbornly persistent and unlikely to fade anytime soon. However, the Fed is not the only central bank on course to start raising rates which potentially strips the greenback of some of the demand that it has enjoyed more recently in 2021. For instance, New Zealand faced its highest inflation pressures in a decade in data revealed on Tuesday and the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has also been wires with hawkish rhetoric.
Gold is the stagflation hedge
The price of oil on Tuesday gave back some gains following a move into seven-year highs, as seen in the following chart of WTI:
However, the correction to the daily support might entice more demand from strong bullish hands in the energy complex, which leads to the risk of stagflation.
''The prospect of a prolonged period of higher inflation is spooking global central banks, and the fears of central bank tightening is weighing on precious metals,'' analysts at TD Securities explained. ''But market pricing for Fed hikes fails to consider that inflation due to a potential energy shock would be unlikely to elicit a Fed response, considering that it is growth-negative,'' the analysts added.
''In turn, market pricing for Fed hikes is too hawkish relative to TD Securities' expectations, notwithstanding the potential for the global energy crisis to intensify. This suggests gold is an ideal hedge against rising stagflationary winds, and reasons to own the yellow metal are growing more compelling.''
The analysts warned further that ''a cold winter could send energy prices astronomically higher, potentially pricing-out industries and fueling price asymmetries in markets — which translates into a fat right tail for gold prices...In the near-term, gold's failure to hold onto positive momentum has prompted yet another whipsaw for CTA trend followers, with marginal selling underway.''
Gold technical analysis
For the latest in-depth technical analysis of gold, see here: Gold Chart of the Week: XAU hit the $1,800 target, now what?
However, at a snapshot, we are likely to see some consolidation to continue to play out:
''As illustrated above, the price is testing not only dynamic support but horizontal also. This would be expected to hold initial tests and potentially lead to a restest of the prior day's lows of the Doji candle which has a confluence with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near 1,786.''
''If gold does manage to break the dynamic trendline support, there is still going to be room into the 1,750s where price could find itself stuck in a range, aka, the ''barroom brawl''.
If, on the other hand, the price holds and moves up beyond 1,770 again, that would be bullish.''
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps hovering around 1.1600 despite a better mood
EUR/USD trades just above the 1.1600 figure, unable to attract buyers despite decreased demand for the greenback and poor US data.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3700 supported by BoE rate hike bets
GBP/USD started the new week on the back foot and declined toward 1.3700 before staging a rebound. Ahead of Wednesday's UK inflation report, money markets are pricing in an 89% chance of a 25 basis points rate hike in November.
Gold bears retain control despite sideways trading
Dismal Chinese data undermined the market’s mood at the beginning of the week. US Treasury yields will likely lead the way in a light macroeconomic week. XAU/USD is trading between Fibonacci levels, but the risk is skewed to the downside.
Shiba Inu warns of lower prices as SHIB might test $0.000022
Shiba Inu price continues to consolidate after making massive gains. A false breakout above an ascending triangle could trigger a deeper corrective move. Strong support exists if a deeper pullback does occur.
Netflix Stock Price and Forecast: When are NFLX earnings?
Netflix stock falls nearly 1% on Friday ahead of earnings. NFLX releases earnings on Tuesday, October 19, after the close. Netflix stock has been boosted by the success of Squid Game.