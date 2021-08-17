Gold Price Forecast: Bears are lurking at key resistance

- Gold has moved into a critical area of resistance head of key US data events.
- The US dollar has collected a safe-haven bid and is on track to extend its recovery.
While in bullish territory, the price of gold is flat in Tokyo and steady at around $1,787 in a narrow consolidative range ahead of key data from the US today.
The yellow metal moved higher on safe-haven accumulation and in a continuation of the firm correction of the heavy sell-off from the $1,800s.
First of all, the disappointing Chinese economic data (July Retail Sales and Industrial Production) was weighing on risk sentiment in Asia on Monday.
Then, there was anxiety over developments in Afghanistan and coupled with ongoing concerns over the impacts of the Delta variant made for a risk-off start to the week that supported gold.
However, against a basket of six major currencies DXY, the dollar was up 0.1% at 92.630 by the North American close after falling to a one-week low of 92.468 on Friday.
The US dollar could be a major headwind for gold prices in the weeks ahead as investors concentrate on the Federal Reserve’s timings for tapering depending on economic data.
The Retail Sales and FOMC minutes this week will be the first chapters in this sense and could be supportive of the greenback.
Hawkish Fed comments are also likely to reassert themselves in the market this week.
Gold & DXY technical analysis
In a prior analysis, US dollar teases reversal traders, Golden Cross underpins, it was anticipated that there would be some let-up in the greenback's strength ahead of the Jackson Hole:
However, the deterioration was fast on the back of bad data on Friday:
In the prior analysis, it was stated that there would be a bias to the upside while above 92.351 which will be a headwind for the gold price going forward.
The market is making tracks as anticipated:
It was also explained that gold was headed towards prior support and a test of the 78.6% Fibo at 1,798 as follows:
While the price has made headway, there are still $10.00 to go to the upside:
Meanwhile, a break of resistance opens risk back into the 1,800s.
However, failures will likely lead to a downside continuation of the broader bearish trend. 1,677 will be key in this regard.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Looks set for further weakness below 1.1800
EUR/USD struggles to regain 1.1800, remains sidelined of late. EUR/USD portrays a lackluster start to Tuesday’s Asian session, after marking a corrective pullback the previous day. That said, the quote seesaws around 1.1775-80.
GBP/USD stays depressed around 1.3850 on sour sentiment, UK employment data eyed
GBP/USD remains on the back foot around 1.3840-45 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The cable stepped back from a confluence of the monthly resistance line and 50-DMA the previous day to consolidate Friday’s gains.
XAU/USD regains traction, eyes $1,800
XAU/USD is edging lower at the start of the week. Gold could extend downward correction toward $1,760 in the near term. 20-day SMA forms first technical hurdle at $1,790.
BTC and ETH to correct 10% as Ripple reaches escape velocity
Bitcoin price and Ethereum meet transition points for the July rally as pivotal Fibonacci levels emerge as formidable resistance. XRP price pauses, but it probably will not be for long.
Pressures mount on global risk appetite, but will the sell off last?
Get our take on what to expect this week, and why tech could come under selling pressure. Why we can’t price in geopolitical concerns in Afghanistan with certainty just yet. China’s growth slowdown is bad news for the FTSE 100.