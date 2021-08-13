US dollar teases reversal traders, Golden Cross underpins

- The US dollar is attempting to come up for air into the final sessions of the week.
- The Gold Cross was a recent technical development that would be expected to underpin strength in USD going forward.
- Reversal traders are selling point D to target a mean reversion or lower.
The US dollar is attempting to reclaim the 93 area on the back of a combination of bullish tendencies that would be expected to support the greenback for the near and medium-terms.
However, from a technical perspective, a deeper correction could be on the cards which can be rationalised as the market tempers down the demand for the US dollar markets while the final data is assessed leading into the 26-28 Aug Jackson Hole event.
Meanwhile, the tapering debate remains and the US bond yields rose on Thursday following mediocre results in the 30yr auction, as analysts at Westpac note, ''markets continue to focus on the Fed’s tapering signals and any catalysts to jump back onto the reflation trade.''
2-year government bond yields rose from 0.22% to 0.23%, and 10-year government bond yields rose from 1.33% to 1.37%.
The mix of the type of data overnight was ideal for the US dollar bulls for it complicated last week's solid Nonfarm Payrolls data and helped to beef up the inflation outlook despite the prior day's underwhelming Consumer Price Index outcome.
First of all, a much stronger than anticipated Producer Price Index data helped lift yields and steepen the curve.
July PPI was rising 1% MoM at both the headline and ex-food and energy level.
''Most of the increase was attributable to an increase in services prices, partly reflecting stronger margins for wholesalers and retailers,'' analysts at ANZ Bank said.
''This contrasts with yesterday’s CPI data, where core inflation lifted more slowly than expected. Taken together, the market interpreted the data as another sign that pipeline inflation pressures are ongoing, and that could prompt the Fed to consider tapering sooner rather than later.''
Additionally, US Initial Jobless claims fell, as expected, to 375k.
''A decline occurred in most states (including Florida, -6k), which may boost confidence that the higher COVID numbers have not had a large knock-on effect on economic activity. Continuing claims also declined to 2,866k,'' the analysts at ANZ Bank said.
DXY technical analysis
The US dollar is attempting to recover the CPI losses from the prior day, closing higher but still below the recent tops at 93.1920.
Below there, then the downside is vulnerable towards the midpoint of the 92 area that meets the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at 92.52.
Overall, the Golden Cross (50/200-day EMA bullish cross over) would be expected to lead to a higher US dollar in the coming days and weeks.
However, the confluence of the 21-day EMA and July 22 lows is a compelling reversion target for the bears that are otherwise having to contend with some meanwhile strength in the greenback.
Projected path for DXY
The above chart illustrates the series of fundamental events that have led to the recent Golden Cross on the daily time frame.
The US dollar smile theory
Meanwhile, the US dollar smile theory is in play.
That is to say, strong US data are feeding into increased dollar bullishness and the Fed continues to take tentative steps towards tapering. On the other hand, risk-off and uncertainty pertaining to the global pandemic are also expected to support the US dollar recently.
Therefore, the greenback is likely to benefit in either situation. Hence, the ''dollar smile'' as the dollar turns up at both ends of the risk spectrum.
Note that 93.437 March 31 highs will be a critical level of resistance:
''We do not believe the market is prepared for a September tapering announcement,'' analysts at Nomura said in a note on Thursday.
''This scenario may see large FX moves in JPY, EUR, IDR, and THB (vs. USD). Higher HK rates and AUD bond outperformance are likely.''
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Poised for further losses towards 1.1700
EUR/USD edges lower around 1.1730, teasing the rising wedge confirmation, amid early Friday’s morning in Asia. Weekly falling trend line, sustained trading below the key moving averages keep sellers hopeful.
GBP/USD: Sellers attack 1.3800 on the way to 200-DMA
GBP/USD seesaws inside a choppy range around 1.3810 after bouncing off over two-week lows, flashed the previous day. That said, the cable registers 0.05% intraday gains by the press time of Friday’s Asian session. Given the quote’s downswing from 50-DMA, backed by the easing RSI line, not oversold, the GBP/USD prices are likely to remain under pressure.
EUR/USD: Poised for further losses towards 1.1700
EUR/USD edges lower around 1.1730, teasing the rising wedge confirmation, amid early Friday’s morning in Asia. Weekly falling trend line, sustained trading below the key moving averages keep sellers hopeful.
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB plots a new opportunity, targets a 35% gain
Shiba is up 4.25% this week. The emerging cup-with-handle base improves the probabilities that SHIB will resume the rally and test the previously suggested targets of $0.00001204 and $0.00001214.
The mistake investors are making with meme stocks
Meme stocks are the investing phenomenon of the pandemic creating parabolic moves in a handful of equities while making fabulous profits for early buyers.