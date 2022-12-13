- Gold price regains upside momentum after posting the biggest daily fall in a week.
- US Dollar retreat, mixed concerns surrounding CPI enables XAU/USD buyers to remain hopeful.
- Hawkish Fed bets, multiple hurdles to the north challenge Gold buyers ahead of US CPI.
Gold price (XAU/USD) grinds higher as bulls struggle to retake control amid a cautious mood ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) on early Tuesday. That said, the yellow metal’s latest run-up to $1,785 remains elusive as our technical confluence indicator shows that the quote is yet to cross the key hurdles.
It’s worth noting that the mixed precursors for the US inflation joined cautious optimism surrounding China, as well as sluggish Treasury bond yields to underpin the Gold price recovery. Also likely to have favored the XAU/USD rebound is the market’s inaction that allows traders to consolidate the biggest daily fall in a week.
That said, the US CPI for November, expected 7.3% YoY, versus 7.7% prior figure, will be crucial for intraday Gold traders. It should be noted that the CPI ex Food & Energy appears to be the key and is expected to be unchanged at 0.3% MoM, which can please the DXY buyers and weigh on XAU/USD should it manage to post the positive surprise.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD confirms bearish wedge ahead of United States inflation data
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluence Detector shows that the Gold price recently crossed the short-term key hurdle and is ready to confront another one surrounding $1,788 that comprises the previous monthly high and 100-HMA.
The quote’s further upside, however, hinges on a successful break of the $1,791 resistance confluence that includes the Fibonacci 61.8% on one-day, 50-HMA and middle Bollinger on the four-hour play.
Should Gold buyers manage to stay firmer past $1,791, Fibonacci 61.8% on weekly formation near $1,795 and previous daily high near $1,798 could challenge the XAU/USD bulls.
On the flip side, the $1,785 level encompassing Fibonacci 38.2% on a daily and SMA 5H on a four-hour timeframe restricts the immediate downside of the Gold price.
Following that, Fibonacci 38.2% on weekly and 10-HMA could act as the last defense of buyers around $1,783.
Should the quote remains bearish past $1,783, the odds of witnessing a slump towards $1,776, including Fibonacci 23.6% on weekly can’t be ruled out.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Fed hikes policy rate by 50 bps as expected, eyes on Powell – LIVE
The Federal Reserve raised its policy rate to the range of 4.25-4.5% following its December policy meeting as expected. The dot plot showed that the terminal rate projection rose to 5.1% from 4.6% in September. Investors await Chairman Powell's press conference.
EUR/USD declines below 1.0650 with initial reaction to Fed
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure and declined below 1.0650 with the initial reaction to the FOMC's policy announcements. The Fed hiked the policy rate by 50 bps as expected and the dot plot showed a terminal rate projection of 5.1%. Eyes on Powell.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2400 as US Dollar rebounds post-Fed
GBP/USD erased a portion of its daily losses and declined below 1.2400. The FOMC announced that it raised the policy rate by 50 bps to the range of 4.25-4.5% as expected and the dot plot revealed a terminal rate projection of 5.1%, helping the US Dollar rebound.
Gold drops below $1,800 as US yields push higher after Fed announcements
Gold price turned south and fell below $1,800 as the 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbed to 3.55% with the immediate reaction to the Fed's 50 bps rate hike and hawkish dot plot. Investors wait for FOMC Chairman Powell to comment on the policy outlook.
Ripple fades after champagne corks popped on back of US inflation numbers
XRP gave back a bit of gain after price action popped higher on a much lower CPI print, which even came out below the lowest estimation economists and analysts had given.