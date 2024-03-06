- Gold price ticks lower amid some profit-taking ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s statement.
- Rising bets for a June Fed rate cut undermine the USD and lend support to the metal.
- Geopolitical risks and China’s economic woes also act as a tailwind for the XAU/USD.
Gold price (XAU/USD) trades with a mild negative bias heading into the European session on Wednesday and retreats further from the vicinity of the all-time peak retested the previous day. Traders opt to lighten their bullish bets after the recent strong rally witnessed over the past week or so and ahead of Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony. Powell's remarks will be scrutinized for more cues about the Fed's rate-cut path, which will play a key role in influencing the US Dollar (USD) price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the non-yielding yellow metal.
Apart from this, traders on Wednesday will also confront the release of the US ADP report on private-sector employment and JOLTS Job Openings data. This could further contribute to producing short-term opportunities around the Gold price ahead of the official US monthly employment details, popularly known as the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Friday. In the meantime, jitters over tensions in the Middle East, concerns about a slowdown in China and speculation that the Fed will start cutting rates in June, which is seen weighing on the Greenback, should lend support to the precious metal.
Daily digest market movers: Gold price bulls turn cautious ahead of Fed Chair Powell's testimony
- Weaker US economic data released on Tuesday reaffirmed market expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates sooner rather than later and lifted the Gold price back closer to the all-time peak.
- The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported that economic activity in the services sector expanded in February for the 14th consecutive month, albeit at a slower pace amid a decline in employment.
- Separately, data published by the US Commerce Department's Census Bureau showed that total Factory Orders fell by 3.6% MoM (-2.0% YoY) in January following a 0.3% decline in the previous month.
- Apart from this, persistent geopolitical tensions and China's economic woes tempered investors' appetite for riskier assets and further contributed to driving flows towards the perceived safe-haven precious metal.
- Bulls, meanwhile, opt to lighten their positions ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony, which will offer clarity on the interest rate path and provide a fresh impetus to the XAU/USD.
- According to the CME Group's FedWatch tool, the markets are pricing in a 70% chance that the Fed will start cutting rates by June, keeping the US Dollar bulls on the defensive and limiting the downside for the commodity.
- Traders on Wednesday will further take cues from the release of the US ADP report on private-sector employment and JOLTS Job Openings data ahead of the closely-watched Nonfarm Payrolls report on Friday.
Technical analysis: Gold price could attract dip-buying at lower levels, upside potential seems intact
From a technical perspective, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is already flashing overstretched conditions and warrants some caution for bullish traders. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move for the Gold price.
That said, any corrective slide is likely to find decent support near the $2,100 round figure. Any further decline might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the $2,064-2,062 strong horizontal resistance breakpoint. The latter should act as a key pivotal point, which if broken decisively will suggest that the XAU/USD has topped out and shift the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders.
On the flip side, the $2,142-2,144 area, or the all-time peak retested on Tuesday, could offer some resistance and cap the upside for the Gold price. Some follow-through buying will push the yellow metal to uncharted territory and pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move, possibly towards the $2,200 psychological mark.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.05%
|0.05%
|-0.06%
|-0.09%
|-0.05%
|0.03%
|0.12%
|EUR
|-0.05%
|0.00%
|-0.09%
|-0.11%
|-0.09%
|-0.01%
|0.08%
|GBP
|-0.06%
|-0.01%
|-0.11%
|-0.13%
|-0.09%
|-0.02%
|0.07%
|CAD
|0.06%
|0.10%
|0.12%
|-0.02%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|0.19%
|AUD
|0.09%
|0.15%
|0.11%
|0.02%
|0.04%
|0.11%
|0.21%
|JPY
|0.05%
|0.09%
|0.07%
|-0.01%
|-0.04%
|0.08%
|0.14%
|NZD
|-0.05%
|0.02%
|0.00%
|-0.09%
|-0.12%
|-0.08%
|0.10%
|CHF
|-0.12%
|-0.07%
|-0.07%
|-0.17%
|-0.20%
|-0.15%
|-0.08%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
