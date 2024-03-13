- Gold price gains some positive traction on Wednesday amid a softer US Dollar.
- Despite the warmer US CPI report, June Fed rate cut bets undermine the buck.
- Geopolitical risks stemming from conflicts in the Middle East also lend support.
Gold price (XAU/USD) edges higher during the Asian session on Wednesday and reverses a part of the previous day's profit-taking slide to the $2,150 area, or the weekly low. The US Treasury bond yields ticked higher on Tuesday after the US consumer inflation for February came in a bit warmer than expected, which, in turn, boosted the US Dollar (USD) and exerted some downward pressure on the non-yielding yellow metal. Furthermore, an extension of the bullish run in the US equity markets further contributed to driving flows away from the safe-haven commodity.
However, growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start cutting interest rates at the June policy meeting keeps a lid on any meaningful upside for the US bond yields and the Greenback. This, along with geopolitical risks, turn out to be key factors that assist the safe-haven Gold price to attract some dip-buying. Traders, meanwhile, seem reluctant to place aggressive directional bets and prefer to wait for more cues about the Fed's rate-cut path. Hence, the focus now shifts to the highly-anticipated two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting starting next Tuesday.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price is underpinned by softer USD, risk-on mood caps gains
- A hot US inflation report fuelled speculations that the Federal Reserve may delay interest rate cuts and pushed the US Treasury bond yields, underpinning the US Dollar and weighing on the Gold price on Tuesday.
- The headline US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by the 3.2% YoY rate in February from the 3.1% previous and expected, while the annual Core CPI came in at 3.8%, slightly above estimates for a reading of 3.7%.
- According to the CME Group's FedWatch tool, the markets are still pricing in around a 70% chance that the US central bank will cut interest rates in June, which caps the USD and limits losses for the XAU/USD.
- A Qatari official said on Tuesday that Israel and Hamas are not close to a deal to halt the fighting in Gaza and free hostages, and warned that the situation remained very complicated despite weeks of truce talks.
- Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen said that they would escalate their military operations during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in solidarity with Palestinians and response to the ongoing war in Gaza.
- The United States conducted six self-defence strikes, destroying an unmanned underwater vessel and 18 anti-ship missiles in retaliation to the two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired into the Red Sea by the Houthis.
- This should help limit the downside for the safe-haven precious metal as traders look to next week's highly anticipated FOMC meeting for cues about the rate-cut path and before placing fresh directional bets.
Technical Analysis: Gold price bulls have the upper hand while above the $2,144 pivotal support
From a technical perspective, the overnight swing low, around the $2,150 area, now seems to protect the immediate downside. Against the backdrop of the overbought Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart, a convincing break below might prompt some technical selling and drag the Gold price to the next relevant support near the $2,128-2,127 zone. The subsequent slide might expose the $2,100 round figure, which should act as a strong base for the XAU/USD and a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
On the flip side, any further move up is likely to face some resistance around the $2,174-2,175 region ahead of the $2,195 area, or the record peak touched last Friday. Some follow-through buying beyond the $2,200 mark will push the Gold price to the uncharted territory and set the stage for the resumption of the recent blowout rally witnessed over the past two weeks or so.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.02%
|0.02%
|0.03%
|-0.03%
|-0.19%
|-0.11%
|0.03%
|EUR
|-0.02%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|-0.05%
|-0.21%
|-0.14%
|0.01%
|GBP
|-0.02%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|-0.04%
|-0.21%
|-0.12%
|0.01%
|CAD
|-0.03%
|-0.01%
|-0.01%
|-0.06%
|-0.22%
|-0.13%
|0.00%
|AUD
|0.04%
|0.05%
|0.03%
|0.06%
|-0.17%
|-0.10%
|0.03%
|JPY
|0.19%
|0.22%
|0.22%
|0.22%
|0.20%
|0.07%
|0.22%
|NZD
|0.11%
|0.12%
|0.12%
|0.13%
|0.08%
|-0.08%
|0.15%
|CHF
|-0.04%
|-0.01%
|-0.01%
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|-0.21%
|-0.15%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
US Interest rates FAQs
What are interest rates?
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%.
If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
How do interest rates impact currencies?
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
How do interest rates influence the price of Gold?
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank.
If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
What is the Fed Funds rate?
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure.
Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
