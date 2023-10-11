- Gold price trades with modest intraday gains during the early European session on Wednesday.
- Reduced bets for more interest rate hikes by the Fed and geopolitical tensions lend some support.
- Traders look for cues about the Fed’s next policy move before placing aggressive directional bets.
Gold price (XAU/USD) seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses on Tuesday and consolidated its strong recovery gains from the $1,810 area, or a seven-month low touched last week. The precious metal, however, manages to hold above the $1,850 level and trades with a mild positive bias through the early part of the European session on Wednesday.
Bulls, however, might refrain from placing aggressive bets around the Gold price and prefer to wait for fresh cues about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) future rate-hike path. The United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report released last Friday showed that wage growth remained moderate in September and eased inflationary concerns. This, along with recent dovish remarks by several Fed officials, supports prospects for an eventual shift in the central bank's policy stance.
Furthermore, the Israel-Gaza conflict is seen lending some support to the safe-haven Gold price. The markets, meanwhile, are still pricing in the possibility of at least one rate hike by the end of this year. This, along with a generally positive risk tone and a modest US Dollar (USD) uptick, might cap further gains for the precious metal. Wednesday's release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) and the FOMC minutes might provide some impetus ahead of the US CPI on Thursday.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price edges higher on declining US bond yields and a softer USD
- Gold price continues to draw support from reduced bets for further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
- Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Tuesday that the US central bank does not need to raise rates any further to get inflation back to the 2% target.
- Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari added that the recent rise in long-term Treasury bond yields could aid the central bank in its battle against inflation.
- The repricing of the Fed's rate-hike path leads to a further decline in the US bond yields and continues to weigh the US Dollar (USD), benefitting the XAU/USD.
- Fed's Daly said that the central bank has more work to do and that inflation is still high, leaving the door open for further policy tightening by the year-end.
- The expansion of the Israel-Gaza conflict to the wider Middle East would push Crude Oil prices higher and complicate the Fed's effort to reduce inflation.
- This might force the US central bank to stick to its hawkish stance and add another layer of complexity, making a soft landing more difficult to achieve.
- Investors now look to the US PPI and the FOMC minutes for cues about the Fed’s future rate-hike path ahead of the consumer inflation figures on Thursday.
Technical Analysis: Gold price flirts with a near two-week high, around $1,965 touched on Tuesday
From a technical perspective, momentum beyond the overnight swing high, around the $1,865-1,866 region, has the potential to lift the XAU/USD to the next relevant hurdle near the $1,885 region. This is closely followed by the $1,900 round figure, which nears the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and should now act as a key pivotal point. Some follow-through buying should allow the Gold price to climb further towards testing the 200-day SMA, currently pegged near the $1,928-1,930 region.
On the flip side, the $1,850 level might continue to protect the immediate downside ahead of a multi-day-old trading range resistance breakpoint, around the $1,835-1,833 region. Failure to defend the said support levels might prompt some technical selling and drag the Gold price to the $1,820 support en route to the multi-month low, around the $1,810 zone. A convincing break below the latter will validate a bearish death cross on the daily chart, wherein the 50-day SMA is holding well below the 200-day SMA, and pave the way for a further drop.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Euro.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.05%
|0.02%
|0.00%
|0.09%
|0.13%
|0.21%
|0.02%
|EUR
|0.05%
|0.07%
|0.07%
|0.14%
|0.17%
|0.24%
|0.07%
|GBP
|-0.03%
|-0.08%
|-0.02%
|0.04%
|0.12%
|0.20%
|0.00%
|CAD
|-0.01%
|-0.06%
|0.03%
|0.07%
|0.11%
|0.19%
|0.02%
|AUD
|-0.09%
|-0.13%
|-0.04%
|-0.07%
|0.03%
|0.10%
|-0.05%
|JPY
|-0.12%
|-0.16%
|-0.10%
|-0.12%
|-0.04%
|0.07%
|-0.10%
|NZD
|-0.19%
|-0.25%
|-0.18%
|-0.19%
|-0.10%
|-0.08%
|-0.18%
|CHF
|-0.05%
|-0.06%
|-0.02%
|-0.01%
|0.04%
|0.09%
|0.13%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Inflation FAQs
What is inflation?
Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%.
What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is true when inflation falls.
What is the impact of inflation on foreign exchange?
Although it may seem counter-intuitive, high inflation in a country pushes up the value of its currency and vice versa for lower inflation. This is because the central bank will normally raise interest rates to combat the higher inflation, which attract more global capital inflows from investors looking for a lucrative place to park their money.
How does inflation influence the price of Gold?
Formerly, Gold was the asset investors turned to in times of high inflation because it preserved its value, and whilst investors will often still buy Gold for its safe-haven properties in times of extreme market turmoil, this is not the case most of the time. This is because when inflation is high, central banks will put up interest rates to combat it.
Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold vis-a-vis an interest-bearing asset or placing the money in a cash deposit account. On the flipside, lower inflation tends to be positive for Gold as it brings interest rates down, making the bright metal a more viable investment alternative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.0600 as attention turns to US CPI Premium
The EUR/USD rebounded from around 1.0590 and approached the weekly highs near 1.0635. On Thursday, the European Central Bank will release the account of its September meeting. The crucial report to watch will be the US Consumer Price Index. Additionally, US Jobless Claims data will also be released.
GBP/USD posts highest daily close in three weeks above 1.2300
Boosted by a weaker US Dollar, GBP/USD posted its highest daily close since September 20, above 1.2300. The higher-than-expected US PPI and the FOMC minutes did not provide support for the Greenback. On Thursday, the UK will report growth, industrial production, and trade data. In the US, the CPI and Jobless Claims figures are due.
Gold nears $1,880 as USD continues to retreat Premium
Gold extended its daily rally and touched its strongest level in over a week above $1,870. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day below 4.6% ahead of FOMC Minutes, providing a boost to XAU/USD.
Bitcoin price to record a squeeze, analysts say as BTC open interest hits multi month high at $12.37 billion
Bitcoin could record a significant squeeze soon, in either direction, according to analysts who record that BTC open interest has reached a new multi-month high and tested a key area that often precedes a squeeze.
Closing the gap: will Oil's descent continue post-closure?
In a world often rocked by geopolitical convulsions, the black gold often finds itself at the epicenter of economic conversations. This week, it has gyrated dramatically in the financial markets, strongly underpinned by the surging tensions in the Middle East.