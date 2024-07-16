Gold price bulls retain control despite modest USD strength, risk-on environment

- Gold price remains close to a nearly two-month top set on Monday amid rising Fed rate cut bets.
- Investors seem convinced that the Fed will begin its rate-cutting cycle at the September meeting.
- The risk-on mood, along with a modest US Dollar strength, might cap the upside for the XAU/USD.
Gold price (XAU/USD) attracts some dip-buyers during the Asian session on Tuesday and for now, seems to have stalled the previous day's late pullback from the $2,430 area, or its highest level since May 20. The overnight comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed market expectations that the US central bank will begin cutting interest rates as soon as September. This keeps the US Treasury bond yields depressed and is seen as a key factor acting as a tailwind for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Meanwhile, a failed assassination attempt on leading Republican candidate Donald Trump improved his chances of winning the 2024 presidential election and raised hopes of a looser regulatory environment. This further boosts investors' appetite for riskier assets and might keep a lid on any meaningful appreciating move for the safe-haven Gold price. Moreover, the assumption that Trump policies would add to government debt and inflation benefits the US Dollar (USD), which could also contribute to capping the upside for the XAU/USD.
-
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price continues to draw support from dovish Fed expectations
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Monday that the recent inflation data had added to confidence that price increases are returning to the target in a sustainable fashion.
- The US Labor Department reported last week that the headline CPI dipped in June for the first time in more than four years, and the yearly rate decelerated to 3% from 3.3% in May.
- Powell added that the Fed doesn't expect to wait until inflation reaches 2% before acting, suggesting that rate cuts may not be far off and lending some support to the Gold price.
- The current market pricing indicates a greater chance that the Fed will lower borrowing costs in September and the possibility of another interest rate cut by the end of this year.
- The US Dollar, meanwhile, gains some positive traction and moves away from over a three-month low touched on Monday, which might cap any further gains for the commodity.
- Apart from this, an extension of the risk-on rally across the global equity markets should contribute to keeping a lid on the safe-haven XAU/USD ahead of the US Retail Sales.
- According to the consensus estimates, the headline sales are expected to remain flat in May, while sales excluding automobiles are forecasted to rise by 0.1% during the reported month.
Technical Analysis: Gold price seems poised to retest all-time peak, near $2,450 touched in May
From a technical perspective, last week's breakout through the $2,390-2,388 supply zone and sustained strength above the $2,400 mark favors bullish traders. Furthermore, oscillators on the daily chart hold in positive territory and are still away from being in the overbought zone, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the Gold price is to the upside. Hence, a subsequent strength towards challenging the all-time peak, around the $2,450 area touched in May, looks like a distinct possibility. Some follow-through buying will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for an extension of the recent uptrend witnessed over the past three weeks or so.
On the flip side, dips below the $2,400 round figure could now be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the $2,390-2,388 resistance breakpoint. Some follow-through selling, however, could drag the Gold price to the $2,358 region with some intermediate support near the $2,372-2,371 area. The subsequent fall might expose the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support, currently pegged near the $2,350 region.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates in a range above mid-0.6700s
AUD/USD holds steady above mid-0.6700s during the Asian session on Tuesday. The US Dollar languishes near a three-month low touched on Monday. Apart from this, the prevalent risk-on environment, bets that the RBA could be raising interest rates again and hopes for more stimulus from China lend support to the pair.
USD/JPY attracts some buyers above 158.00, investors await US Retail Sales data
USD/JPY trades on a stronger note around 158.30 on Tuesday during the early Asian trading hours. The uptick of the pair is bolstered by the modest rebound in US Dollar. Investors will take more cues from the US June Retail Sales and the speech from the Federal Reserve’s Adriana Kugler.
Gold price bulls retain control despite modest USD strength, risk-on environment
Gold price remains close to a nearly two-month top set on Monday amid rising Fed rate cut bets. Investors seem convinced that the Fed will begin its rate-cutting cycle at the September meeting. The risk-on mood, along with a modest US Dollar strength, might cap the upside for the XAU/USD.
Could US become most crypto-friendly nation following Trump's VP pick?
Presidential candidate Donald Trump announced Ohio's Senator JD Vance as his running mate on Monday, securing a full pro-crypto stance for the Republican party.
The Trump trade
The US markets may have had a mild reaction to the assassination attempt on Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania at the weekend, however, there are long term ramifications for financial markets, particularly in Europe.