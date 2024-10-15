Gold price ticks lower for the second straight day amid smaller Fed rate cut bets and a bullish USD.

Signs of a slowdown in China – the biggest bullion consumer – further undermine the XAU/USD.

Geopolitical risks could offer some support to the safe-haven bullion and help limit the downside.

Gold price (XAU/USD) trades with a negative bias for the second straight day on Tuesday and is pressured by a combination of factors. Traders no longer expect another outsized interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in November, which had been a key factor behind the recent upswing in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, keeps the US Dollar (USD) well supported near a two-month peak and acts as a headwind for the non-yielding yellow metal.

Apart from this, a generally positive risk tone further undermines the safe-haven Gold price amid the disappointment over fiscal stimulus and weak inflation figures from China, which did little to evoke investors' confidence. That said, geopolitical risks stemming from the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East might offer some support to the safe-haven precious metal and help limit any meaningful downfall, warranting some caution for aggressive bearish traders.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price bulls seem reluctant amid stronger USD, less dovish Fed expectations

The US Dollar shot to its highest level since August 8 on Monday amid growing acceptance of a less aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve and bets for a regular 25 basis points interest rate cut in November.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Monday that the monetary policy is still restrictive and suggested that further modest interest rate cuts could be appropriate as the job market remains strong.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller noted that the economy is on solid footing, may not be slowing as much as desired, and that the central bank should proceed with more caution on rate cuts than at the September meeting.

The lack of numerical details for China's fiscal stimulus, along with signs of economic softness in the biggest bullion consumer, prompted some intraday selling around the Gold price on the first day of a new week.

Israel vowed a forceful response to Hezbollah’s drone attack on its army base on Sunday, which killed four soldiers and severely wounded seven others, raising the risk of a further escalation of geopolitical tensions.

This comes amid growing concern that Israel may mount an offensive against Iranian assets and a broader regional conflict in the Middle East, which offers some support to the safe-haven precious metal.

Traders now look to the release of the Empire State Manufacturing Index, which, along with Fedspeak, should produce short-term trading opportunities around the XAU/USD later during the North American session.

Technical Outlook: Gold price setup supports prospects for emergence of dip-buying near $2,632-2,630 support

From a technical perspective, the overnight swing high, around the $2,666-2,667 region, now seems to act as an immediate hurdle. A sustained strength beyond has the potential to lift the Gold price back towards the all-time peak, around the $2,685-2,686 region touched in September. This is closely followed by the $2,700 round-figure mark, which if cleared decisively will set the stage for an extension of a well-established multi-month-old uptrend.

On the flip side, weakness below the $2,632-2,630 immediate support is likely to attract some buyers and remain limited near the $2,600 round-figure mark. Failure to defend the said handle will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and make the Gold price vulnerable to accelerate the fall towards the next relevant support near the $2,560 zone. The corrective slide could extend further towards the $2,535-2,530 region en route to the $2,500 psychological mark.