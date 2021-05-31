Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD welcomes June above $1,900 despite sluggish markets

- Gold awaits fresh clues after posting the heaviest monthly jump since July 2020.
- S&P 500 Futures print mild gains as stimulus, unlock optimism entertain bulls following US/UK off.
- Downbeat DXY back the bulls to battle US-China tussles, doubts over reflation, Fed action probe buyers.
- All eyes on NFP, US infrastructure spending talks and Fedspeak.
Gold (XAU/USD) remains on the front foot, despite recently easing above $1,900, amid the early Asian trading session on Tuesday. That said, the yellow metal buyers catch a breather around $1,907 after rising for the two consecutive months at the start of June.
Mild gains of S&P 500 Futures could be spotted for gold’s recent positive performance. Though, broad US dollar weakness becomes the main catalysts to help the commodity post the biggest run-up in 11 months.
Although a long weekend in the US and the UK probed market moves the previous day, the US dollar index (DXY) remained on the back foot as hopes of further stimulus and steady vaccinations in the West, recent in Asia as well, improved risk appetite for the metal. Having proposed a $6.0 trillion budget, US President Joe Biden stretched talks over his $1.7 trillion infrastructure spending to June even as tax hikes become the key hurdle for the much-awaited stimulus.
Elsewhere, mostly stable vaccinations seem to have led the developed economies toward the unlock conditions citizens were waiting for. Even if Japan and Australia are yet to convey progress in the coronavirus (COVID-19) conditions at home, Germany is up for removing the virus-led restrictions, per Bloomberg, as they end in June.
On the contrary, uncertainties over the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next move, amid a jump in inflation fears, weigh on the market sentiment. Also on the same line were the latest tensions between China and Western friends including Australia and New Zealand. After Friday’s upbeat Core PCE Price Index, the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, market plays are expecting the Fed policymakers to shed their bearish bias and hint for the tapering as they come closer to the blackout period ahead of June’s FOMC.
Other than the Fedspeak, Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) also become an important catalyst to watch for gold traders as markets look for consolidation in the previous month’s disappointment. Should the headline US jobs figures print upbeat figures, traders may have an additional reason to expect the Fed action during the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which in turn may underpin the US dollar and drag the gold prices.
On an intraday basis, gold traders may keep their eyes on China PMIs and how Western traders react to the latest reflation fears. It should, however, be noted that the US dollar weakness can keep gold buyers hopeful but Treasury yields should be watched closely for immediate direction as the major bond markets were off on Monday and traders could offer an active start to the week.
Technical analysis
Gold remains on the front foot, recently backed by the 50-SMA and recovery in the Momentum line.
However, a one-week-old horizontal hurdle near $1,910-11 holds the key to the metal’s run-up towards a one-month-old ascending trend line around $1,930.
While gold buyers are likely to take a breaker close to $1,930, any further upside won’t hesitate to challenge the yearly top surrounding $1,960.
Meanwhile, the $1,900 threshold can offer immediate support to the gold prices ahead of the 50-SMA level near $1,890 and the $1,875-73 support zone.
In a case where gold bears dominate past $1,873, the early May levels near $1,845 should return to the chart.
Gold four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1907.56
|Today Daily Change
|4.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22%
|Today daily open
|1903.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1850.28
|Daily SMA50
|1789.86
|Daily SMA100
|1792.95
|Daily SMA200
|1843.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1906.08
|Previous Daily Low
|1882.32
|Previous Weekly High
|1912.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|1872.76
|Previous Monthly High
|1797.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|1705.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1897
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1891.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1888.48
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1873.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1864.72
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1912.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1921.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1936
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD firmly above 1.2200 amid persistent dollar’s weakness
EUR/USD peaked at 1.2230, holding nearby ahead of the Asian opening. The dollar remained weak despite a dismal mood. Germany inflation beat expectations, EU May’s CPI coming up next.
GBP/USD trades below 1.42 amid UK reopening concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.42 in thin trading on the UK and US bank holidays. Investors are shrugging off concerns of an overheating US economy and worries that the final stage of the UK reopening could be delayed due to the spread of virus variants.
XAU/USD holds steady above $1,900
Gold finished the previous four weeks in the positive territory. Next target on the upside is located at $1,930. The XAU/USD pair closed the fourth straight week in the positive territory on Friday and went into a consolidation phase on Monday.
BTC continues consolidation as crypto market waits
Bitcoin price building a symmetrical triangle with the apex emerging on June 10 if the contraction process continues. Bitcoin price contraction in the form of a symmetrical triangle posits further volatility for the bellwether cryptocurrency in the near term.
Central bank inflation forecasts: ‘Trust us, we know better’
Strong belief in the quality of central bank economic forecasts enhances monetary transmission and hence the effectiveness of monetary policy.