Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD turns south, eyes two-month lows near $1850

By Dhwani Mehta
  • Gold’s decline resumes amid upbeat market mood, USD bounce.
  • Solid Chinese data, US stimulus hopes lift the risk sentiment.
  • Bears target 100-DMA at $1847 as gold remains vulnerable.

Following a steady start to a new week in Asia, Gold (XAU/USD) is seeing a bit of selling in early Asia, as the bears look to test the two-month lows of $1849.

The spot closed last week below the August month low of $1863, triggering an alarm for the XAU bulls. The yellow metal remains at the mercy of the US dollar dynamics amid plenty of economic and political risks looming, in the face of the coronavirus resurgence.

At the time of writing, gold trades at $1857, reversing a brief dip from daily lows of $1856. The US dollar bulls appear to have regained control following Friday’s pull back from two-month lows.

The greenback extended the retreat in Asia, courtesy of the risk-on mood triggered by the optimism on the Chinese economic recovery, especially after the world’s second-biggest economy reported a rise in the industrial profits for the fourth straight month.

Additionally, expectations that the US fiscal stimulus talks could likely restart this week also dull the dollar’s attractiveness as a safe-haven. Markets also reposition themselves heading into the first US Presidential election debate and critical Non-Farm Payrolls release.

Gold: Technical outlook

Gold’s hourly chart shows that it wavers within a pennant so far this Monday, challenging the critical barrier at $1863 on the road to recovery. That level is the confluence of the 21 and 50-hourly Simple Moving Averages (HMA). To the downside, the two-month lows of $1949 will be threatened, below which the powerful 100-day Simple Moving Average (DMA) at $1847 will be on the sellers’ radar. All in all, the path of least resistance is to the downside.

Gold Additional levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1857.03
Today Daily Change -4.74
Today Daily Change % -0.25
Today daily open 1861.76
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1930.4
Daily SMA50 1942.58
Daily SMA100 1845.41
Daily SMA200 1724.82
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1875.23
Previous Daily Low 1852.46
Previous Weekly High 1955.66
Previous Weekly Low 1848.84
Previous Monthly High 2075.32
Previous Monthly Low 1863.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1861.16
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1866.53
Daily Pivot Point S1 1851.07
Daily Pivot Point S2 1840.38
Daily Pivot Point S3 1828.3
Daily Pivot Point R1 1873.84
Daily Pivot Point R2 1885.92
Daily Pivot Point R3 1896.61

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

GBP/USD heads towards 1.2800 on Brexit optimism

GBP/USD heads towards 1.2800 on Brexit optimism

GBP/USD keeps the early-Asian recovery intact while heading towards 1.2800 in the European morning. The Cable benefits from the weekend headlines suggesting brighter odds of success for the key Brexit talks. The UK prepares for a strict social lockdown amid virus surge. 

EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1600 ahead of Lagarde's speech

EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1600 ahead of Lagarde's speech

EUR/USD is taking a breather above 1.1600 following last week's sharp drop. The dollar is weakening with the US stock index futures seemingly cheering the upbeat China data. ECB's Lagarde may play spoilsport by expressing concerns over the euro's strength.

Forex Today: Dollar bulls take a breather amid an upbeat start to a Big week

Forex Today: Dollar bulls take a breather amid an upbeat start to a Big week

The US dollar extended Friday's pull back from two-month highs, undermined by the improved risk sentiment amid optimism over the US fiscal stimulus and China's economic recovery.

WTI: Bears lining-up for the 'Kill Zone'

WTI: Bears lining-up for the 'Kill Zone'

WTI is finally making its way into the kill zone. The monthly charts are offering a signal that the upside move has completed. The wick on the current candle, with 2 days and 22 hours until the close, will be filled on to the downside in weeks to come.

