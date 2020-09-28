Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD’s bearish bias intact ahead of a big week

- Gold steadies near two-month lows, as the US dollar slips early Monday.
- Technical set up points to the additional downside in the near-term.
- US election debate and Non-Farm Payrolls data – key event risks this week.
Gold (XAU/USD) has started out a critical week on a cautious note, ranging within a striking distance of the two-month lows of $1849. Although the downside appears cushioned, at the moment, as the safe-haven US dollar loses further ground across its higher-yielding rivals. The Asian market mood remains buoyed by the renewed optimism on the Chinese economic recovery after industrial profits in the world’s second-largest economy rose for the fourth straight month. Further, uncertainty over the US political scenario, with the election debate in focus this week, and the pre-Non-Farm Payrolls release anxiety keep the dollar bulls unnerved.
Meanwhile, markets also pay close attention to the US CFTC data released late Friday, which showed that speculators held a big net short position in the greenback, near its highest levels in almost a decade. Amid a light data docket in the day ahead, the risk sentiment and US dollar dynamics will continue to play out, in the face of the looming coronavirus risks and US fiscal stimulus uncertainty.
Note that the yellow metal finished last week 4.5% lower amid unabated demand for the US currency as an ultimate safe-haven. The dollar’s ascent, however, stalled towards the weekly closing, as the US stocks recovered ground and lifted the market mood.
Gold: Short-tern technical outlook
Hourly chart
Gold’s hourly chart shows that it wavers within a pennant so far this Monday, challenging the critical barrier at $1863 on the road to recovery. That level is the confluence of the 21 and 50-hourly Simple Moving Averages (HMA).
Although the bulls are likely to have little luck in their attempt, as the short-term averages have charted a bearish crossover. The 21-HMA is cutting the 50-HMA from above, suggesting the recovery attempts are likely to fade out, opening doors for fresh declines.
The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains sidelined just below the midline in the bearish region, further backing the case for limited upside potential.
To the downside, the two-month lows of $1949 will be threatened, below which the powerful 100-day Simple Moving Average (DMA) at $1847 will be on the sellers’ radar. All in all, the path of least resistance is to the downside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD jumps above 0.7050 as Westpac pushes back RBA rate cut call
AUD/USD catches fresh bids and briefly regains 0.7050 after an influential economist pushing back his RBA rate cut forecast to November from October. The US stock futures rise, lending support to the higher-yielding aussie.
USD/JPY: Bears heading towards 105.00 amid broad US dollar retreat
USD/JPY bears are back in control amid broad US dollar weakness, making headways towards 105.00. The greenback is losing ground across the board amid looming US political risks, with all eyes now shifting towards the election debate this week.
Gold eyes 38.2% Fib retracement support
Gold's weekly chart momentum studies have turned bearish. The weekly chart MACD histogram is now printing a deeper bar below the zero line, a sign of the strengthening of the downward momentum.
Forex Weekly Outlook: Investors eye UK GDP, eurozone inflation
The US dollar enjoyed strong gains against the major currencies last week. Will the greenback’s rally continue? Inflation and GDP releases are this week’s highlights. BOE Bailey was forced to do some damage control last week.
Forex Weekly Outlook: Investors eye UK GDP, eurozone inflation
The US dollar enjoyed strong gains against the major currencies last week. Will the greenback’s rally continue? Inflation and GDP releases are this week’s highlights. BOE Bailey was forced to do some damage control last week.