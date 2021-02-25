Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD struggles to keep $1,800 even as S&P 500 Futures stay positive

- Gold fades recovery moves from $1,783, barely positive after two consecutive declines.
- US 10-year Treasury yields catch a breather after refreshing one-year high on Wednesday.
- Risks cheer Fed policymakers’ rejection of reflation fears, vaccine news.
- Light calendar in Asia warrants traders to follow US Treasury yields for fresh impulse.
Gold prices ease to $1,803 in an attempt to defy the previous two-day downside during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yellow metal fizzles bounce off $1,783 despite mild gains of the S&P 500 Futures. The bullion seems to have taken clues from the US Treasury yields while stepping back from $1,805.86 off-late.
Fed-backed rally catches a breather…
Be it Wall Street benchmarks or the bound coupons, comments from Fed policymakers bolstered investor confidence on Wednesday. The US central bank board members, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, rejected chatters around abrupt rate hikes while also pouring cold water on the face of reflation fears the previous day.
Also favoring the mood could be Reuters’ news conveying Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine’s 94% effectiveness after two jabs as well as US President Joe Biden’s push for microchips’ supply via executive order.
The news from Daily Mail suggesting no tax-hike threats in the UK’s next budget also brightened the mood. Furthermore, the RBNZ’s acceptance of the New Zealand Finance Ministry’s requirement to consider housing prices and government policies for decision-making offered extra strength to the market sentiment.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures print 0.20% intraday gains to 3,935 but the US 10-year Treasury yields step back from 1.3940%, the highest since February, to 1.3810% the latest.
Looking forward, a lack of data/events highlights risk catalysts as the drivers of the gold price. Among them, the US Treasury yields gain major attention amid Fed’s push to turn down the reflation fears.
Technical analysis
FXtreet’s Ross J Burland highlights the opportunity for gold bears while saying,
Gold is ripening for a short side trade setup given the recent price action. Bears can target a measured target of $1,745.80 once 4-hour conditions confirm the bearish bias.
Read: Gold Price Analysis: Bears about to burst out of their cage to target $1,745.80
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1803.16
|Today Daily Change
|0.54
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|1802.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1816.68
|Daily SMA50
|1850.56
|Daily SMA100
|1861.45
|Daily SMA200
|1860.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1813.88
|Previous Daily Low
|1783.62
|Previous Weekly High
|1827.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|1760.72
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1795.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1802.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1786.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1769.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1755.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1816.46
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1830.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1846.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Refreshes three-year high to inch closer to 0.8000 amid broad risk-on mood
AUD/USD rises to fresh high since February 2018, up for sixth day. Market sentiment buoyed as Fed policymakers reject reflation fears by closing doors to abrupt policy change. Australia’s Q4 Private Capital Expenditure decorates calendar, risk signals are the key.
USD/JPY flirts with 106.00, could challenge the year’s high
US Treasury yields hit fresh one-year highs as stocks rally, pushing USD/JPY back to the 106.00 region. Next relevant resistance at 106.22, February’s high.
Dogecoin price jumps 20% thanks to yet another endorsement from Elon Musk
As the entire cryptocurrency market suffered a massive sell-off, Dogecoin price also plummeted from a high of $0.06 to a low of $0.041. However, thanks to another endorsement from the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, the digital asset managed to recover almost instantly.
Gold: Bears about to burst out of their cage to target $1,745.80
The price structure is still too neutral until the resistance at the bullish M-formation's neckline proves resilient because. On the next test, the price can easily move higher.
US Dollar Index: Looks neutral/bearish near-term
DXY keeps the rangebound trading in the 90.00 region, always supported by the key 2020-2021 support line (near 89.80).