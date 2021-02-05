Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD stays en route $1,777 on NFP day – Confluence Detector

Gold consolidates the heaviest losses in over a month around $1,795 during early Friday. The yellow metal dropped to a nine-week low the previous day before recovering from $1,785.
While the broad US dollar gains remain on the table, which has been weighing on gold prices off-late, the pre-NFP trading lull seems to challenge the commodity trading by press time. That said, the US dollar index (DXY) rises to a fresh high since December 01 while the market’s risk barometer in Asia, S&P 500 Future, also prints mild gains.
Moving on, the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and Unemployment Rate for January will be the key for the global markets amid hopes of recovery in the world’s largest economy.
Read: Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Dollar needs a strong number to keep rallying
Gold: Key levels to watch
Despite the recent corrective pullback, gold remains below the key resistance area around $1,805, not to mention the adjacent hurdle near $1,797. As a result, sellers are well directed towards Pivot Point 1 support on the monthly chart, near $1,777.
However, the previous day’s low around $1,785 can offer an intermediate halt during the fall. Also filtering the moves could be the third support of pivot on weekly formation around $1,781.
Meanwhile, the previous high on 4H and 15-minutes join 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the daily chart (1D) to guard immediate upside around $1,797.
Following that, the previous month’s low and SMA5 on 4H join 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level on 1D to highlight $1,804 as the resistance.
It should be noted that the pivot point support two on the weekly chart as well as SMA 100 on 15-minute play strengthens the resistance region around $1,805.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Confluence Detector
The TCI (Technical Confluences Indicator) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
