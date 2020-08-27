Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD smashing resistance after Powell, levels to watch – Confluence Detector

Gold is on the rise after Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, announced a major paradigm shift that prioritizes employment over inflation – indicating lower rates and beneficial for the precious metal.
What are the levels to watch on XAU/USD?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that gold surpassed two critical resistance lines that now turn into support. The first is $1,951, which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, the Simple Moving Average 10-one-day, and the SMA 50-4h.
The second is $1,956, which is the meeting point of the Bollinger Band 1h-Upper and the BB 4h-Upper.
XAU/USD bulls may now look up and target $1,972, which is the confluence of the BB one-day Middle and the Pivot Point one-day Resistance 1.
Further above, $1,976 is where the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week hits the price.
Key XAU/USD resistances and supports
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
