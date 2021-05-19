Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD set to overcome 2020 highs at $2072 – Commerzbank

Gold (XAU/USD) has taken out the 2020-2021 downtrend. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, expects the yellow metal to extend its rise towards the $2072 2020 peak.

Bullish bias above support line at $1710

“We target the $1959/65 November 2020 high and the 2021 high. These guard the 187/78.6% retracement and the $2072 2020 peak. Longer-term, we believe that this will also be overcome.”

“Dips lower will ideally be contained by the $1807 six-week uptrend. This guards the 20-day ma at $1762 and while above here the market should continue to maintain upside pressure.”

“Key support is the 2019-2021 uptrend at $1710 and the $1670.49 June 2020 low. While above here we will assume a longer-term upside bias.”