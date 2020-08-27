Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD reverses sharply from weekly highs, falls to $1910

- Gold spikes with USD slide then reverses sharply as the greenback erased losses.
- FOMC makes changes to its policy strategy, adopting “average inflation target”.
Gold prices are down for the day after a wild ride following the Federal Reserve updates to its statement on goals and monetary policy strategy. Initially, XAU/USD jumped to $1,976/oz hitting the highest level in a week but it then pulled back falling to as low as $1,909. As of writing, the yellow metal is hovering around $1,925 down $25 for the day.
The moves in gold followed the greenback that during Fed’s Powell presentation tumbled but then, more than recovered. The DXY fell to weekly lows at 92.44 and more recently printed a fresh daily high at 93.30.
The only constant has been equity prices in the US that not only did not pullback but printed fresh highs. The Dow Jones is up 260 points or 0.92% while the Nasdaq gains 0.29%.
The Fed announced a shift in its approach to monetary policy. The central bank adopted an average inflation target of 2%, allowing inflation to run “moderately” higher for some time. It also mentioned if it will focus on shortfalls of maximum employment instead of “deviations”. The message from the Fed is that it will let inflation run higher (moderate) in times of economic prosperity.
Levels to watch
Despite soaring volatility, XAU/USD still continues to trade sideways with a bearish bias in the short-term, unable to consolidate above $1,950 and supported by the $1,900 figure.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1923.74
|Today Daily Change
|-30.44
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.56
|Today daily open
|1954.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1971.76
|Daily SMA50
|1876.23
|Daily SMA100
|1795.17
|Daily SMA200
|1673.81
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1954.88
|Previous Daily Low
|1902.76
|Previous Weekly High
|2015.65
|Previous Weekly Low
|1911.64
|Previous Monthly High
|1984.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|1757.7
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1934.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1922.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1919.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1885.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1867.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1971.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1989.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2023.91
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pares gains as Powell moderates message
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18 after a roundtrip toward 1.19. Fed Chair Powell announced a shift toward allowing inflation to overshoot but clarified it would be moderate.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.32 as Powell cools message
GBP/USD is trading around 1.32 off the highs as Fed Chair Powell said the bank's policy shift would allow only a moderate overshoot of inflation.
XAU/USD reverses sharply from weekly highs, falls to $1910
Gold prices are down for the day after a wild ride following the Federal Reserve updates to its statement on goals and monetary policy strategy. Initially, XAU/USD jumped to $1,976/oz hitting the highest level in a week but it then pulled back falling to as low as $1,909.
BTC/USD spikes to $11,600 and drops to $11,340 within one hour
Bitcoin price is currently around $11,360 after a failed attempt by the bulls to climb above $11,600 following some positive comments from Jerome Powell.
WTI consolidates recent gains near 25-week high above $43.50
WTI bulls catch a breather after rising to $43.86, the highest levels since early-March. The energy benchmark refreshed the multi-week high the previous day after weekly inventories from the EIA marked an extra drop than -3.694M forecast.