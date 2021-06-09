Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains vulnerable whilst below $1900 – Confluence Detector

Gold price looks to extend Tuesday’s losses despite risk-off mood.

Pre-US CPI repositioning weighs on gold while DXY and yields also drop.

Gold price is back in the red, having reversed early bounce while keeping Tuesday’s trading range so far this Wednesday. As markets remain in a ‘sell everything mode’ ahead of the much-awaited US CPI data, gold price is also riding the offer wave, unable to take advantage of the ongoing US-China tussle and renewed weakness in the US dollar and the Treasury yields.

Investors resort to repositioning, as the US inflation data and the European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting due tomorrow could stir markets. The US CPI report is expected to shed light on when the Fed will begin rolling back its monetary stimulus. Also, the Bank of England (BOE) policymaker Andy Haldane’s taper talk amid roaring economy added to the weight on the non-yielding gold.

Gold Price: Key levels to watch

The Technical Confluences Detector shows that gold price remains on track to incur deeper losses amid a bunch of strong resistance levels.

The immediate support is seen at the SMA100 one-hour at $1888, below which the sellers will target the previous day low of $1884.

The intersection of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month and Fibonacci 38.2% one-week around $1879 is likely to protect the further downside.

Alternatively, gold bulls will have to scale two powerful upside barriers, in order to negate the bearish bias in the near term.

The first hurdle awaits at $1894, which is the confluence of the SMA5 one-day, Fibonacci 61.8% one-week and SMA5 four-hour.

A firm break above the latter will expose the $1897 supply zone, where the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day and SMA10 one-day converge.

The next significant barrier is placed at $1903, the meeting point of the previous day high and pivot point one-day R1.

Here is how it looks on the tool

About Technical Confluences Detector

The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.