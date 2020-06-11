Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD recedes from weekly top towards $1,730 amid quiet session

- Gold prices extend pullback from $1,739.95, the highest since June 02.
- Risk-off sentiment, US-China tussle might have favored the greenback off-late.
- US Federal Reserve marked a dovish appearance on Wednesday.
- Second-tier US data, qualitative catalysts can offer immediate direction to the commodity traders.
Gold prices drop to $1,732, down 0.35% on a day, during the early Thursday’s trading. The bullion prices earlier surged to the highest in over a week but fails to keep the gains amid the latest U-turn of the US dollar from the multi-day low. The greenback seems to benefit from the fresh US-China tussle as well as broad risk aversion wave while bouncing off the three-month low. On the other hand, the bullion prices might have availed the excuse of inverse relationship with the USD to mark the latest losses.
The US dollar index (DXY) dropped to the lowest since March 10 after the US central bank struck a dovish tone the previous day. The US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) kept the benchmark rate unchanged but revised down the GDP and inflation forecasts. The Fed policymakers also anticipate no rate change till 2022 while Chairman Jerome Powell showed readiness to act in the future, if needed.
Following the event, US Presentiment Donald Trump surprisingly praised the Federal Reserve. However, China’s Global Times took a git at it, which in turn might have pushed US Vice President Mike Pence to reiterate their tough stand against Beijing as far as the trade deal is concerned.
Other than the Sino-American tussle, fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) second wave and market’s optimism surrounding the upcoming US data might have triggered the greenback’s U-turn from the multi-month low.
Having already digested the week’s key event, gold traders are less likely to witness any major moves amid a light calendar. However, the US-China stories and today’s US Jobless Claims, followed by Friday’s Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, could entertain the markets.
Technical analysis
The precious metal carries the upside break of a short-term resistance line, now support. Additionally, the MACD histogram is also flirting with the bulls and favors the further upside beyond $1,700.
Read: Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD fades upside momentum near multi-day top above $1,700
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1732.5
|Today Daily Change
|-5.34
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31%
|Today daily open
|1737.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1723.75
|Daily SMA50
|1703.96
|Daily SMA100
|1647.14
|Daily SMA200
|1572.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1739.88
|Previous Daily Low
|1708.28
|Previous Weekly High
|1745.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1670.76
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1727.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1720.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1717.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1697.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1685.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1749.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1760.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1780.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Rebound remains capped below 0.7000 amid risk-off
AUD/USD faces stiff hurdle near 0.7000, as the upside attempts remain capped amid risk-off trading in the Asian equities. Dour Fed's outlook on the US economy and falling Australian inflation expectations weigh on the market sentiment.
USD/JPY battles 107.00 amid Fed-led downbeat market mood
USD/JPY is off the highs, struggling around 107.00 amid a minor US dollar pullback across the board and negative Asian equities, as the dour Fed outlook on the US economy dents the risk appetite and boosts the safe-haven greenback.
Gold: Recedes from weekly top towards $1,730 amid quiet session
Gold prices extend pullback from $1,739.95, the highest since June 02. The bullion prices earlier surged to the highest in over a week but fails to keep the gains amid the latest U-turn of the US dollar from the multi-day low.
WTI slips below $39.00 to snap two-day winning streak
WTI stays pressured near $38.75 amid the early Asian session on Thursday. The oil benchmark again ticked beyond $40.00 during the previous day but failed to keep the Fed-led gains. The reason could be spotted from the recently refreshed US-China tension.
What to trade when the Fed remains in cautious mode
The Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday highlighted how the US central bank will act as a crutch for the US economy for at least the next 2 years. The majority of the FOMC do not expect to see rates rise from 0% until 2022.