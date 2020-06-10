Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD fades upside momentum near multi-day top above $1,700

  • Gold prices seesaw around the highest in over a week.
  • A sustained break above 18-day-old falling trend line, MACD signals favor the buyers.
  • 50-day SMA, monthly low can lure the bears during the declines below $1,732.

Gold prices step back from the highest since June 02 while declining to $1,736 during the initial hours of Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yellow metal seems to trim the US Fed-led gains. Nonetheless, the precious metal carries the upside break of a short-term resistance line, now support, together with the MACD histogram conmditions that dim the prospects of the bullion’s further downside.

As a result, the buyers may keep targeting to refresh the monthly high of $1,745.12 while meeting $1,750 round-figures. Though, the metal’s further upside might be questioned by the May month high near $1,765.

In a case where the bulls keep the reins above $1,765, the rush to risk-safety could gain additional ammunition to challenge the late-2012 top and aim for $1,800 mark.

Alternatively, a downside break of the resistance-turned-support, currently near $1,732, can fetch the quote towards meeting $1,700 and then the 50-day EMA level of $1,696.50. However, any more declines by the safe-haven may have to refresh the monthly low of $1,670.76 to please the bears.

Gold daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1737.02
Today Daily Change 22.44
Today Daily Change % 1.31%
Today daily open 1714.58
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1722.66
Daily SMA50 1700.76
Daily SMA100 1645.35
Daily SMA200 1571.41
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1720.86
Previous Daily Low 1692.33
Previous Weekly High 1745.12
Previous Weekly Low 1670.76
Previous Monthly High 1765.38
Previous Monthly Low 1670.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1709.96
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1703.23
Daily Pivot Point S1 1697.65
Daily Pivot Point S2 1680.73
Daily Pivot Point S3 1669.12
Daily Pivot Point R1 1726.18
Daily Pivot Point R2 1737.79
Daily Pivot Point R3 1754.71

 

 

